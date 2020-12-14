Provident Healthcare Partners Advises Beacon Behavioral Hospital In Its Partnership With Latticework Capital Management

BOSTON and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Behavioral Hospital (Beacon), a leading regional behavioral health provider, has partnered with Latticework Capital Management (Latticework). Beacon has seven intensive outpatient locations and four inpatient hospitals, all offering general mental health services. Provident Healthcare Partners (Provident) served as the exclusive financial advisor to Beacon Behavioral Hospital. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"The Provident Team surpassed my expectation in all aspects of getting a deal done. They operate with professionalism; their knowledge and experience allowed for interviews with quality prospects. Our transaction was in the middle of COVID, Provident was able to handle the many stresses and extra work brought on by the pandemic. They kept everyone focused on moving the ball down the field and across the goal line. We look forward to working with our new partner Latticework Capital Management," commented Sean Wendell, CEO of Beacon Behavioral Hospital.

Robert Aprill, Vice President of Provident Healthcare Partners stated, "Beacon's new partnership with Latticework will allow Sean and the Beacon team to continue growing their market leading platform into new states and new service offerings." He added, "It was a pleasure working with the entire Beacon team and there is no doubt in my mind that Beacon Behavioral Hospital and Latticework are about to make a giant splash in the market."

About Beacon Behavioral Hospital

Beacon Behavioral Hospital, formerly known as Synergy, was first established in 1998 as a free-standing Community Mental Health Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Today, Beacon employs over 300 caring staff at seven different outpatient locations in Louisiana: Baton Rouge, Metairie, Slidell, Hammond, Houma, Bogalusa, Bunkie and Lutcher as well as four hospitals located in New Orleans, Lacombe, Bunkie and Lutcher, Louisiana. For additional information, visit https://www.beaconbh.com/.

About Latticework Capital

Headquartered in Dallas, Latticework is a growth oriented private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. The firm is currently managing approximately $140 million of capital and is investing out of LCM Healthcare Fund I, LP, its $120 million dedicated institutional healthcare fund. The team consists of seasoned investment professionals with over 60 years of combined experience in healthcare private equity. This experience provides the resources to help foster growth in our portfolio companies. For additional information, visit https://latticeworkcapital.com/.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is the leading investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including within behavioral health services. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a number of buyers such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. Visit www.providenthp.com.

