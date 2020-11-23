Providence To Participate In The BofA Securities 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference

The Providence Service Corporation ("Providence" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: PRSC) today announced that Dan Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Dotts, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the BofA Securities 2020...

The Providence Service Corporation ("Providence" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: PRSC) today announced that Dan Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Dotts, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the BofA Securities 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference. The Company's group presentation will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

Providence's presentation will be webcast live and available in the investor relations section of the Company's website and via the following link: http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/levfin2020/id31106329183.cfm.

About Providence

The Providence Service Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary LogistiCare Solutions, LLC, is the nation's largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation programs for state governments and managed care organizations. Its technology-enabled operating model includes core competencies in risk underwriting, call center management, network credentialing, vendor payment management and non-emergency medical transport management. Providence's Simplura Health Group subsidiary provides non-medical personal care to primarily Medicaid patient populations, including seniors and disabled adults, in need of care monitoring and assistance performing daily living activities in the home setting. Providence also holds a minority interest in CCHN Group Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Matrix"), which provides a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123006159/en/