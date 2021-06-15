Providence's Rhonda Medows, M.D. Assumes Role As Board Chair Of The Catholic Health Association

RENTON, Wash., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence , one of the largest health care systems in the nation, announced that Rhonda Medows, M.D., FAAFP, president of population health, has been inaugurated chairperson of the Catholic Health Association's (CHA) Board of Trustees for 2021. The CHA chair appointment is a one-year commitment.

"I am honored to serve in this role. Catholic health care serves as a vital safety net in our communities and has played a critical role throughout the pandemic. I look forward to working with CHA members to continue to improve the health of our communities, especially for those who are poor and vulnerable."

The CHA, founded in 1915, advances the Catholic health ministry of the United States in caring for people and communities. Comprised of more than 600 hospitals and 1,600 long-term care and other health facilities in all 50 states, the Catholic health ministry is the largest group of nonprofit health care providers in the nation. Every day, more than one in seven patients in the U.S. is cared for in a Catholic hospital.

Dr. Medows also serves as chief executive officer at Ayin Health Solutions a population health management company focused on helping organizations maintain stability in a shifting healthcare market, working towards equipping payers, providers, employers, and government entities with the expertise and services they need to reduce costs, improve care, and keep pace with the health care industry's transition to population health.

About Providence Providence is a national, not-for-profit Catholic health system comprising a diverse family of organizations and driven by a belief that health is a human right. With 52 hospitals, over 1,000 physician clinics, senior services, supportive housing, and many other health and educational services, the health system and its partners employ more than 120,000 caregivers serving communities across seven states - Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, with system offices in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif. Learn about our vision of health for a better world at Providence.org .

