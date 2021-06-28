Providence Heart Transplant Program Receives CMS Certification

PORTLAND, Ore., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence Heart Institute's heart transplant program, the largest of its kind in Oregon, has received certification from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

PORTLAND, Ore., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence Heart Institute's heart transplant program, the largest of its kind in Oregon, has received certification from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The certification comes following a rigorous five-day review of the program by the Oregon Health Authority. The review looked at the outcomes of 15 heart transplants performed at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center over the past 11 months.

Providence Heart Institute's heart transplant program has received certification from the CMS.

"We couldn't be more pleased with the decision. The reviewers were impressed with extensive infrastructure that has been created to support this program," said Dan Oseran, M.D., executive medical director of Providence Heart Institute. "This is a reflection of the team's commitment to deliver safe and reliable care for these vulnerable patients."

Heart transplant programs must perform 10 transplants before they can apply for CMS certification - which is critical for reimbursement as many patients are government insured.

Providence Heart Institute announced its intent to start a transplant program in March of 2019 after nearly 400 heart failure patients who previously received care at OHSU transferred their care to Providence. Providence Heart Institute performed its first transplant in July 2020.

"We are honored to be able to offer safe and reliable life-saving services to our community's heart failure patients and their families," said Dr. Oseran.

Providence Heart Institute Providence Heart Institute has more than 100 clinicians who provide world-class care that includes the latest advances in diagnosis, treatment and cardiac surgery. Through clinical research trials, patients also have access to many new therapies before they become widely available. And our wellness and prevention programs help prevent heart disease and empower patients to become their healthiest selves. Visit providenceoregon.org/heart .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/providence-heart-transplant-program-receives-cms-certification-301320622.html

SOURCE Providence St. Joseph Health