RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced its executive and investor relations leadership were named to Institutional...

RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) - Get RingCentral, Inc. Class A Report, a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced its executive and investor relations leadership were named to Institutional Investor's prestigious 2022 All-America Executive Team. The team ranked first place in all categories across the software sector, and has achieved the 'Most Honored' company distinction for the third consecutive year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211118005531/en/

Provided by RingCentral

Ranked #1 across the following categories:

"Best CEO": Vlad Shmunis, RingCentral Founder, Chairman & CEO

"Best CFO": Mitesh Dhruv, RingCentral CFO

"Best Investor Relations Professional": Ryan Goodman, RingCentral Investor Relations

"Best Investor Relations": RingCentral

"It's an honor to once again be ranked in Institutional Investor's annual executive study, and it's so humbling to see our team ranked in first place across all software sector categories," said RingCentral's Mitesh Dhruv. "I am very thankful for the opportunity to work with this stellar team of professionals. Thank you to our investors and the sell-side community for the recognition."

Institutional Investor is the leading publication for institutional investors, including money managers and pension fund managers. Each year, the publication releases its All-America Executive Team ranking, which reflects extensive polling of investment professionals to name the best CEOs, CFOs, and investor relations teams.

Additional information can be found here.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) - Get RingCentral, Inc. Class A Report is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone™ (MVP®) global platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premises PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral MVP™, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and cloud phone system; RingCentral Video®, the company's video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings™; and RingCentral cloud Contact Center solutions. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

© 2021 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, Message Video Phone, MVP, RingCentral MVP, RingCentral Video, RingCentral Contact Center, Smart Video Meetings, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211118005531/en/