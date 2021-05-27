Provention Bio Stock Trading Halted Today

RED BANK, N.J., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated disease, today announced that Nasdaq has halted trading of the Company's common stock.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee is meeting today to discuss the Biologics License Application (BLA) for teplizumab for the delay of clinical type 1 diabetes (T1D) in at-risk individuals. The Advisory Committee meeting is scheduled to start at 9:00 a.m. ET. The meeting can be accessed at: https://investors.proventionbio.com/events.

About Provention Bio, Inc.:

Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the development of investigational therapies that may intercept and prevent debilitating and life-threatening immune-mediated disease. The BLA for teplizumab, its lead investigational drug candidate, for the delay of clinical T1D in at-risk individuals, has been filed by the FDA. The Company's pipeline includes additional clinical-stage product candidates that have demonstrated in pre-clinical or clinical studies proof-of-mechanism and/or proof-of-concept in other autoimmune diseases, including celiac disease and lupus. Visit www.ProventionBio.com for more information and follow us on Twitter: @ProventionBio.

Provention Bio, Inc. uses its website, www.proventionbio.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included on the Company's website in the "News" section. Accordingly, investors should monitor this portion of the Company's website, in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking, including but not limited to, statements relating to the upcoming Advisory Committee meeting and the potential therapeutic effects of our investigational therapies. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. As with any pharmaceutical under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of new products, and there are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risks listed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Provention does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.

