Protolabs To Present At The William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference

Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB), the world's largest ecommerce manufacturer and supplier of on-demand prototype and production parts, today announced that it will present at the William Blair 41 st Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 1 at 11 a.

Protolabs (PRLB) - Get Report, the world's largest ecommerce manufacturer and supplier of on-demand prototype and production parts, today announced that it will present at the William Blair 41 st Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 1 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

Protolabs' Robert Bodor, President and CEO, and John Way, CFO, will review the company's current business developments and recent financial results.

This is a virtual event. A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed by visiting the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/blair58/prlb/1937520. Protolabs will offer a replay of the webcast on the investor relations section of its website, protolabs.com, for 30 days following the conference.

About ProtolabsProtolabs is the world's leading digital manufacturing source for rapid prototyping and on-demand production. The technology-enabled company produces custom components in as fast as 1 day with automated 3D printing, CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, and injection molding processes. Its digital approach to manufacturing enables accelerated time to market, reduces manufacturing costs, and enables supply chain agility throughout the product life cycle. Visit protolabs.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210528005043/en/