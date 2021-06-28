Protiviti Selects Ohio As Location For New Americas Delivery Center

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti is excited to announce it will launch its new Americas Delivery Center (ADC) in Ohio. After an exhaustive national search, Protiviti is proud to be partnering with JobsOhio, REDI Cincinnati and the Ohio Development Services Agency on establishing the delivery center, which is planned to create 450 new jobs over five years.

Protiviti is currently finalizing its evaluation of locations in the Cincinnati region for its delivery center and plans to announce the site by the end of summer. The firm expects to move into its newly established facility in either late 2021 or early 2022.

Protiviti's delivery center is being established to provide additional service options for the firm's consulting services with standardized, technology-enabled and highly cost-effective services for its global client base.

"We're thrilled to confirm Ohio and specifically the Cincinnati region as the best location for Protiviti to invest and expand in establishing our Americas Delivery Center," said Cory Gunderson, an executive vice president and leader of global solutions for Protiviti. "The region's business-friendly environment and access to talent were strong factors in our decision to establish our delivery center in the Cincinnati market. We also appreciate the collaborative orientation exhibited by the teams at JobsOhio, REDI Cincinnati and the Ohio Development Services Agency, which has reinforced our decision to select Ohio."

"More than anything, we see the establishment of Protiviti's Americas Delivery Center as a tremendous opportunity for our clients, our firm and our people, and for our ability to make a significant, multi-dimensional impact in the community in which we'll be located," said Bart Bradley, Protiviti Americas Delivery Center site leader.

Protiviti has had offices in Cleveland and Cincinnati providing consulting services since the firm's founding in 2002 and recently added an office location in Columbus. Protiviti was recognized as one of the 'Best Employers in Ohio' in 2020 and 2021 ( Crain's Cleveland Business).

About ProtivitiProtiviti ( www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and our independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through our network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000 and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (RHI) - Get Report. Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

Editor's note: Protiviti photos are available upon request.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protiviti-selects-ohio-as-location-for-new-americas-delivery-center-301321374.html

SOURCE Protiviti