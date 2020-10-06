Protiviti's Matthew Moore And Daniel O'Keefe Honored By Consulting Magazine

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Protiviti leaders have been recognized by Consulting magazine for their impact on the consulting profession. Matthew Moore, a Protiviti managing director, has been named to the 2020 Top 25 Consultants list in the Leadership category. Daniel O'Keefe, a Protiviti senior managing director, has been honored with Consulting's Lifetime Achievement Award as a tribute to his accomplishments over four decades in the profession.

Based in Protiviti's Charlotte, North Carolina office, Moore is the firm's global risk and compliance practice leader, which includes advising chief risk officers and risk, compliance and control functions at many of the top banks in the financial services industry. He is also a driver of Protiviti's 'next generation' risk and compliance offerings, designed to help clients respond more effectively to dynamic business environments by leveraging intelligent automation, enhanced risk identification and data visualization techniques.

"Under Matt's astute leadership, our risk and compliance practice has developed solutions that use the latest technologies and advanced analytics to provide our clients with valuable insights and increased efficiencies," said Cory Gunderson, executive vice president, global solutions, Protiviti. "These services continue to help prepare our clients for the challenges of the future. We congratulate Matt for this recognition of his exceptional achievements."

O'Keefe is a founding managing director of Protiviti, responsible for developing its Sarbanes-Oxley market strategy and later establishing the firm's global account management program. Based in Chicago, O'Keefe helped grow global operations, built training programs, mentored fellow professionals, and contributed to establishing a culture of service excellence while also serving his clients. O'Keefe also established and led Protiviti's award-winning 'i on Hunger' community service initiative to help alleviate world hunger, which has delivered more than 10 million meals globally.

"Dan has been with Protiviti from day one, helping to build and shape the firm into the global consulting business it is today," said Protiviti President and CEO Joseph Tarantino. "His dedication has extended beyond serving our clients to our community service efforts, a deeply-rooted part of our culture. Through our i on hunger program, Dan has brought together Protiviti employees and many of our clients to help build a more sustainable approach to the critical problem of world hunger. The Lifetime Achievement Award for Dan could not be more deserved."

Previous Protiviti Top 25 Consultant honorees include Jonathan Wyatt (2019), Mike Brauneis (2018), Brian Christensen (2017), Scott Redfearn (2016), Kimberley Dickerson (2015), Carol Beaumier (2014), James Pajakowski (2013), Jim Armetta (2012), Jim Deloach (2011) and Cory Gunderson (2009). In 2017, Protiviti Managing Director Nancy Pechloff was a Lifetime Achievement honoree as part of Consulting magazine's Women Leaders in Consulting awards program. The 2020 honorees, including Moore and O'Keefe, will be celebrated during a virtual awards event hosted by Consulting on October 8.

About ProtivitiProtiviti ( www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries,

Named to the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000 and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (RHI) - Get Report. Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

