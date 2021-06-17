Protiviti's Joseph Tarantino Named A 2021 Glassdoor Top CEO

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti President and CEO Joseph Tarantino has been recognized as one of the 2021 Glassdoor Top CEOs in the U.S. Large Companies category in Glassdoor's annual Employees' Choice awards. Tarantino received a 95% approval rating from Protiviti employees to earn a place on the list, which is based on voluntary, anonymous reviews shared on Glassdoor throughout the past year. The 2021 accolade marks the fourth time Tarantino has been named to the Glassdoor Top CEOs list.

This period has been a time of learning and agility as we've navigated the way forward for our employees and our clients

Tarantino, a founding employee of global consulting firm Protiviti since its inception in 2002, has been in his current role since 2007. Under his leadership, Protiviti has built a strong corporate culture that has been repeatedly recognized with numerous accolades, including the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For ® list (consecutively since 2015) and Consulting magazine's Best Firms to Work For list (consecutively since 2014). As a CEO committed to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace, Tarantino is a signatory of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ and the Catalyst CEO Champions for Change.

"After the exceptional challenges faced by all organizations during the last year, being named to the Glassdoor Top CEOs list is particularly meaningful this time," said Tarantino. "This period has been a time of learning and agility as we've navigated the way forward for our employees and our clients, and I'm inspired to know that I've earned the trust of our people whose own actions of leadership, empathy and resilience make me proud every day."

"The past year has once again demonstrated Joe's many qualities as a leader, including his steady leadership during this difficult time, his unwavering vision for Protiviti, and his inclusive and empathetic communications with our people," said Scott Redfearn, executive vice president and head of global human resources at Protiviti. "Joe's personal leadership style is key to Protiviti's open, equitable and collaborative culture, and this recognition confirms that our people have felt strongly supported by him and by the firm as we've worked together to manage the ongoing impact of the pandemic and prepare for the future world of work."

CEO approval ratings are gathered through Glassdoor's online company review survey, which seeks to gain current and recent former employee sentiment about job and company satisfaction, the work environment and the culture. When employees submit reviews of their company on Glassdoor, they are asked to rate several factors tied to their employment experience, including sentiment around their CEO's job performance and other workplace attributes.

"Over the past year, company leaders around the world faced unprecedented challenges to support employees during the COVID-19 crisis. Now, the employees have spoken and it's clear that these CEOs excelled and found new ways to support their people when the world of work flipped upside down," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer. "Through a challenging year, it's inspiring to see Top CEOs who, according to their employees, adapted to change, redefined visions and led with transparency while putting the health and safety of employees first."

Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for more than one million companies around the world. The complete list of the 2021 Glassdoor Top CEOs is available here .

Protiviti ( www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000 ® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500 ® companies.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

