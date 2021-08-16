Protiviti Named To Consulting Magazine's 2021 'Best Firms To Work For' List

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named to Consulting magazine's ' Best Firms to Work For' list for the eighth consecutive year. The global list of 21 large firms is compiled based on thousands of survey responses of consulting firm employees who rate their workplace satisfaction across six categories, including culture, career development, client engagement, compensation and benefits, work/life balance and firm leadership.

Our focus on trust through open communications and transparent decision-making resonates with our people.

"Our primary focus during the last year has been on supporting our people and keeping them safe and healthy. We also strive to ensure they have the resources they need to deliver excellent services to our clients," said Protiviti President and CEO Joseph Tarantino. "It's gratifying to be recognized again as a best firm to work for, despite the changes and challenges of a dynamic workplace environment. Our success is reflected in Protiviti's continuing growth and strong financial performance."

"Our focus on trust through open communications and transparent decision-making resonates with our people. The empowerment they demonstrate in how they work together and use innovative problem-solving gives them opportunities for significant impact," said Scott Redfearn, executive vice president, global human resources, Protiviti. "The acknowledgement by our people year after year as a best firm to work for is fueled by acting on their feedback, in ways big and small."

In April 2021, Great Place to Work named Protiviti to its ' Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services' list for the fifth time.

About ProtivitiProtiviti ( www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000 and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (RHI) - Get Report. Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

Editor's note: Protiviti photos available upon request.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protiviti-named-to-consulting-magazines-2021-best-firms-to-work-for-list-301355397.html

SOURCE Protiviti