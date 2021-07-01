Protiviti Named A '2021 Best Company For Multicultural Women'

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named a ' 2021 Best Company for Multicultural Women' by Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media). The list, which is based on in-depth demographic data provided by participating organizations, evaluates companies in three key areas: workforce profile; recruitment, retention and advancement; and company culture and accountability. Ninety-five companies are recognized on the 2021 list.

"Through our focus on diversity, equity and inclusion guided by our internal racial equity council, we nurture our employee network groups, including several designed to support our women employees and multicultural communities," said Protiviti's Susan Haseley, executive vice president, global diversity, equity and inclusion. "We have a formal sponsorship program and a deep-rooted commitment to mentoring. We've also invested in learning programs to help us better understand and recognize unconscious bias and racial equity. We're proud to receive this recognition that validates our efforts to create real, sustainable change and foster innovation."

"We are continuously expanding our efforts to make Protiviti a place where all feel valued, where all have a sense of belonging and where all can contribute and grow," said Scott Redfearn, executive vice president, global human resources, Protiviti. "We've expanded our pool of diverse candidates and actively built relationships with many professional organizations, including the National Association for Black Accountants, the National Society of Black Engineers, the Association of Latino Professionals for America and Ascend for Pan-Asian leaders, to ensure we attract the best talent across all communities to build their careers with Protiviti."

Best Companies honorees will be celebrated at Seramount's virtual Multicultural Women's National Conference on July 21-22, 2021.

Read more about Protiviti's awards and recognition at www.protiviti.com/US-en/company-recognition.

About ProtivitiProtiviti ( www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach, and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000 ® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500 ® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (RHI) - Get Report. Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

