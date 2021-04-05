Protiviti Joins Catalyst CEO Champions For Change

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has joined the Catalyst CEO Champions for Change initiative with President and CEO Joseph Tarantino signing a pledge to increase the representation of women, particularly women of color, in senior level positions within the firm. Protiviti joins more than 70 leading global companies that have signed the pledge to demonstrate their commitment to promoting the advancement of women in business.

"Protiviti is committed to achieving greater balance in gender representation, especially at our leadership levels, and to fostering a workplace where our people can reach their full potential," said Joseph Tarantino, president and CEO, Protiviti. "We're proud of the strides we've made so far and yet we know the journey to being a truly inclusive company continues. We're pleased to join with Catalyst to help build a workplace where everyone can succeed."

"Over the last few years, our focused efforts to support women in their careers with our firm have led to a consistent increase in our women leaders," said Susan Haseley, executive vice president, global diversity, equity and inclusion. "We have initiated specific programs, such as our sponsorship program for diverse talent, to ensure that we continue to make progress toward our gender equality goals."

Catalyst is a global nonprofit organization founded in 1962. "Our Catalyst CEO Champions For Change companies represent more than 10 million employees and over $3 trillion dollars in revenue globally. The positive ripple effect from their commitment is tremendous in helping to build workplaces where everyone has a fair chance to succeed," said Lorraine Hariton, president and CEO, Catalyst.

Protiviti is also a member of the Gender and Diversity KPI Alliance, which supports women and under-represented groups in the workplace by providing a universal measurement for gender and diversity. In 2017, Tarantino signed the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion pledge, a CEO-driven initiative committed to advancing diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Protiviti has been named to Working Mother's 100 Best Companies list consistently since 2018, and as a Best Workplace for Diversity by Fortune magazine (2018, 2019). The consulting firm is also recognized as one of Working Mother's Best Companies for Multicultural Women (2019) and one of NAFE's Top Companies for Executive Women (2019).

About Protiviti
Protiviti ( www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000 ® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500 ® companies.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

