Prothena To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results On November 4th

DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) - Get Prothena Corp. Plc Report, a late-stage clinical company with a robust pipeline of novel investigational therapeutics built on protein dysregulation expertise, announced today that it will report its third quarter and first nine months of 2021 financial results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

Consistent with past practice, the Company will not be conducting a conference call in conjunction with this financial results release on November 4.

About Prothena Prothena Corporation plc is a late-stage clinical company with a robust pipeline of novel investigational therapeutics built on protein dysregulation expertise with the potential to change the course of devastating rare peripheral amyloid and neurodegenerative diseases. Fueled by its deep scientific expertise built over decades of research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for several indications and novel targets for which its ability to integrate scientific insights around neurological dysfunction and the biology of misfolded proteins can be leveraged. Prothena's pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and a number of other neurodegenerative diseases. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.prothena.com and follow the Company on Twitter @ProthenaCorp.

