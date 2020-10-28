Prothena To Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results On November 4

DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) - Get Report, a late-stage clinical company with expertise in protein dysregulation and a diverse pipeline of investigational therapeutics for neurodegenerative and rare peripheral amyloid diseases, announced today that it will report its third quarter and first nine months of 2020 financial results on Wednesday, November 4, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

Consistent with past practice, the Company will not be conducting a conference call in conjunction with this financial results release on November 4.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc is a late-stage clinical company with expertise in protein dysregulation and a diverse pipeline of novel investigational therapeutics with the potential to change the course of devastating neurodegenerative and rare peripheral amyloid diseases. Fueled by its deep scientific expertise built over decades of research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets for which its ability to integrate scientific insights around neurological dysfunction and the biology of misfolded proteins can be leveraged. Prothena's partnered programs include prasinezumab (PRX002/RG7935), in collaboration with Roche for the potential treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies, and programs that target tau (PRX005), TDP-43, and an undisclosed target in collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb for the potential treatment of Alzheimer's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia (FTD) or other neurodegenerative diseases. Prothena's proprietary programs include PRX004 for the potential treatment of ATTR amyloidosis, and a portfolio of programs for the potential treatment of Alzheimer's disease including PRX012 that targets Aβ (Amyloid beta). For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.prothena.com and follow the Company on Twitter @ProthenaCorp.

