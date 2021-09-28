Proterra Selected By Capital Metro In One Of The Largest Electric Transit Bus Procurements In North America

Capital Metro to acquire 26 Proterra ZX5 Max electric transit buses Contract contains options for Capital Metro to purchase up to 126 additional 40-foot electric buses and EV charging over five years BURLINGAME, Calif.

BURLINGAME, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proterra Inc (PTRA) , a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, today announced that Capital Metro in Austin, Texas has approved a plan to purchase 26 40-foot Proterra ZX5 Max electric transit buses, featuring a total of more than 17 megawatt hours of battery storage capacity. The plan approved by Capital Metro also contains options for the agency to acquire an additional 126 40-foot electric transit buses and chargers over five years.

The procurement plan approved by Capital Metro marks one of the largest acquisitions of battery-electric transit buses in North America.

Capital Metro's first Proterra ZX5 Max buses are slated to be delivered in 2022.

Today's announcement is Capital Metro's third and largest procurement of Proterra battery-electric transit buses. Over the past year and a half, the agency introduced its first six Proterra electric-transit buses as well as its North Operations electric bus yard, which utilizes Proterra Energy interoperable charging infrastructure to support the agency's growing fleet of electric transit buses.

Designed and manufactured in the United States, Proterra's electric transit buses are equipped with the company's industry-leading battery technology systems. The 40-foot Proterra ZX5 Max selected by Capital Metro features 675 kWh of energy storage to deliver up to 329 miles of drive range on a single charge, which represents the most energy storage and longest drive range of any 40-foot electric bus available in the market today.

"Proterra is incredibly proud to build on our strong partnership with CapMetro and deliver our newest, fifth-generation electric bus technology to help Austin realize its important goal of 100% zero-emission transportation," said Josh Ensign, President of Proterra Transit. "Through its embrace of next-generation electric bus technology and charging infrastructure, CapMetro is setting a model for others to follow in the transition to clean, quiet transportation for all."

"Today's announcement is a major milestone for CapMetro as we strive to provide safe, clean and equitable transportation for our community for generations to come," said CapMetro President and CEO Randy Clarke. "Public transportation has a bright future in Central Texas as we continue to bring Project Connect to life in the coming years. With this electric bus procurement, we are showing our dedication to a cleaner tomorrow." Capital Metro has established a goal to transition its entire fleet of more than 400 transit vehicles with zero-emission buses.

With more than 700 vehicles on the road today, Proterra battery systems have been proven over 20 million service miles driven and selected by world-class commercial vehicle manufacturers to electrify delivery vehicles, construction equipment, school buses, coach buses, and more. Proterra Transit battery-electric buses feature zero tailpipe emissions, saving approximately 230,000 pounds of greenhouse gases annually when replacing a diesel bus. The company's fleet of zero-emission, electric transit buses have displaced over 100 million pounds of CO2 tailpipe emissions.

In addition to the Company's Proterra Transit and Proterra Powered business units, Proterra Energy offers a turn-key approach to delivering the complete energy ecosystem for heavy-duty electric fleets through charging infrastructure design, build, financing, operations, maintenance and energy optimization.

About Proterra

Proterra is a leader in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. With industry-leading durability and energy efficiency based on rigorous U.S. independent testing, Proterra products are proudly designed, engineered, and manufactured in America, with offices in Silicon Valley, South Carolina, and Los Angeles.

About Capital Metro

Capital Metro connects people, jobs and communities by providing Central Texans with safe, high-quality and sustainable transportation alternatives. The agency provides 30 million rides annually on its buses, trains, paratransit and vanpool vehicles and serves a population of more than 1.2 million in its 543-square-mile service area. The region's transportation leader, Capital Metro has invested in transit services like its High-Frequency Network, which move more people, more reliably. Capital Metro is committed to increasing regional mobility and, through Project Connect, will transform how people travel throughout Central Texas. Visit capmetro.org for more information.

