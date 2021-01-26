Proterra And Komatsu Announce New Collaboration To Develop All-Electric Construction Equipment

BURLINGAME, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Proterra, a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, and Komatsu, a global leader in construction equipment, today announced an agreement to leverage Proterra's best-in-class battery technology for the development of Komatsu's first battery-electric middle class hydraulic excavator.

The collaboration represents Proterra's entry into the off-road vehicle market and the company's first Proterra Powered™ battery-electric construction equipment.

Komatsu will utilize Proterra's high-performance battery systems for the development of a proof-of-concept electric excavator in 2021 before expected commercial production in 2023 to 2024. The Proterra battery system powering the electric excavator will feature high energy density and fast charging technology.

Engineered and manufactured in the U.S., Proterra battery packs leverage industry-leading energy density and a customizable design to fit within a variety of vehicles. The packaging flexibility of Proterra's battery platform will further enable the optimal placement of the batteries within the middle class excavator and replace the need for a normal counterweight used to balance the excavator's hydraulic arm movements.

"As more communities embrace a zero-emission future, Proterra is excited to partner with Komatsu to develop battery-electric construction equipment," said Proterra CEO Jack Allen . "Proterra's best-in-class battery technology has been proven in 16 million miles driven by our fleet of transit vehicles. What's working in our battery-electric transit vehicles on roads across North America can work off-road, too. We look forward to collaborating with Komatsu to deliver the benefits of emissions free, quiet Proterra Powered vehicles to more communities around the world."

"I am excited about the collaboration with Proterra, by which Komatsu will drive the electrification of construction equipment," said Seiichi Fuchita, President, Development Division, Komatsu Ltd.

Proterra Powered leverages Proterra's electric vehicle technology and expertise to help commercial vehicle manufacturers electrify their vehicles. Proterra battery systems are utilized by world-class OEMs to introduce 100% battery-electric vehicles, including electric school buses, coach buses, delivery vans, and low-floor cutaway shuttle buses.

In addition to reducing noise and air pollution, the design of Proterra battery packs offers an ideal application for an off-road, construction setting where safety and durability are of utmost importance. Proterra designs its batteries with safety as a core guiding principle and all Proterra battery packs undergo rigorous testing to ensure they can withstand the toughest conditions, making it an excellent choice for Komatsu and the off-road vehicle market.

