Protein A Resin Market By Product, Type, Application & End-user - Global Forecast To 2025

The global protein A resin market is projected to reach USD 1,916.3 million by 2025 from an estimated USD 1,115.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

The global protein A resin market is projected to reach USD 1,916.3 million by 2025 from an estimated USD 1,115.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

The protein A resin market has witnessed increasing consumption due to increased monoclonal antibody production on account of the pandemic situation worldwide.

Growth in the market can primarily be attributed to factors such as demand for pre-packed disposable columns, increasing demand for therapeutic antibodies, and increasing pharmaceutical R&D spending

The agarose-based protein A segment to hold the largest market share in 2020.

Based on product, the protein A resin market is segmented into agarose-based protein A, glass/silica-based protein A, and organic polymer-based protein A. In 2020, the agarose-based protein A segment is expected to command the largest share of the protein A resin market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the agarose being the most widely used matrix resin for the attachment of ligands that bind proteins.

The recombinant protein A segment to hold the largest market share in 2020.

Based on type, the protein A resin market is segmented into recombinant protein A and natural protein. In 2020, the recombinant protein A segment is expected to command the largest share of the protein A resin market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the frequent use of recombinant protein A resins during the production of monoclonal antibodies.

The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment to hold the largest market share in 2020.

Based on end user, the protein A resin market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, academic research institutes, and other end users. In 2020, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to command the largest share of the protein A resin market. The increasing R&D expenditure of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies is the major factor driving the growth of this end-user segment.

The Asia Pacific region to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America dominated the global protein A resin market in 2020. However, the Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market include increased R&D activities, as APAC has emerged as a key pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical research hub. Considering this, a number of key pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies have set up their research centers in the region. Also, local major players such as Ranbaxy, Dr. Reddy's, Cipla, Lupin, and Cadila are actively involved in research on biosimilars and generic drugs.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Global Protein A Resin Market Overview4.2 North America: Protein A Resin Market, 20194.3 Protein A Resin Market, by Product & Service4.4 Protein A Resin Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Disposable Pre-Packed Columns5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Therapeutic Antibodies5.2.1.3 Increasing Pharmaceutical R&D Spending5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Cost of Resins5.2.2.2 Dearth of Skilled Professionals5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increasing Number of Cmos and Cros5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Biosimilars5.3 Pricing Analysis: Protein A Resin Market5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.4.1 Threat of Substitutes5.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.4.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.4.4 Threat of New Entrants5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5.5 Impact of COVID-19 on the Protein A Resin Market5.6 Value Chain Analysis5.6.1 Research & Development5.6.2 Manufacturing & Assembly5.6.3 Distribution, Marketing & Sales, and Post-Sales Services5.7 Supply Chain Analysis5.7.1 Prominent Companies5.7.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises5.7.3 End-users 6 Protein A Resin Market, by Product6.1 Introduction6.2 Agarose-Based Protein A6.2.1 Benefits Offered by Agarose Makes It the Preferred Choice for Protein Purification6.3 Glass/Silica-Based Protein A6.3.1 Low Ph Tolerance of Silica-Based Resins to Limit Their Market Growth6.4 Organic Polymer-Based Protein A6.4.1 Increasing Popularity of Organic Polymers to Drive Market Growth 7 Protein A Resin Market, by Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Recombinant Protein A7.2.1 Cost-Efficiency of Recombinant Proteins to Drive Market Growth7.3 Natural Protein A7.3.1 Advantages of Recombinant Protein A Have Restricted the Market Potential of Natural Protein A 8 Protein A Resin Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.2 Antibody Purification8.2.1 Antibody Purification Segment to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period8.3 Immunoprecipitation8.3.1 Immunoprecipitation Segment to Grow at a Lower CAGR During the Forecast Period 9 Protein A Resin Market, by End-user9.1 Introduction9.2 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies9.2.1 Protein A Resin is Extensively Used to Produce Biological Drugs9.3 Academic Research Institutes9.3.1 Booming R&D in Drug Discovery Likely to Increase the Use of Protein A Resins9.4 Other End-users 10 Protein A Resin Market, by Region10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.2.1 US10.2.1.1 Booming R&D Investment in the Pharmaceutical Industry to Propel Market Growth10.2.2 Canada10.2.2.1 Government Initiatives Focused on Boosting the Pharmaceutical Industry to Drive Market Growth10.3 Europe10.3.1 Germany10.3.1.1 Flourishing Biotechnology Industry in the Country to Drive Market Growth10.3.2 UK10.3.2.1 Favorable R&D Scenario in the Country to Support Market Growth10.3.3 France10.3.3.1 Favorable Healthcare Scenario to Boost Market Growth in France10.3.4 Italy10.3.4.1 Well-Established Pharmaceutical Industry in the Country to Spur the Demand for Protein A Resins10.3.5 Spain10.3.5.1 Presence of a Large Number of Biotech R&D Service Providers to Support Market Growth10.3.6 Rest of Europe10.4 Asia-Pacific10.4.1 Japan10.4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Generic Drugs and Monoclonal Antibody Biosimilars is Driving Resin Consumption in the Country10.4.2 China10.4.2.1 Increased Pharmaceutical R&D Spending to Drive Market Growth10.4.3 India10.4.3.1 Growth of the Pharma and Biotech Industries is Leading to High Demand for Protein A Resins in India10.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific10.5 Rest of the World 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Market Share Analysis11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping11.3.1 Visionary Leaders11.3.2 Innovators11.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators11.3.4 Emerging Companies11.4 Competitive Scenario11.4.1 Product Launches11.4.2 Funding11.4.3 Acquisitions11.4.4 Partnerships 12 Company Profiles12.1 GE Healthcare12.2 Merck Millipore12.3 Repligen Corporation12.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.12.5 Tosoh Bioscience12.6 Purolite Corporation12.7 Novasep Holding Sas12.8 Agilent Technologies, Inc.12.9 Genscript Biotech Corporation12.10 Perkinelmer, Inc.12.11 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.12.12 Orochem12.13 Aneka Corporation12.14 Abcam plc.12.15 Agarose Bead Technologies12.16 Avantor, Inc.12.17 JSR Life Sciences12.18 Bio-Works Technologies12.19 Takara Bio12.20 Generon 13 Appendix

