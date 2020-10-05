Protecting The Health And Safety Of Farm Workers During COVID-19

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will continue to protect the health and safety of all Canadians from COVID-19, including those in the agricultural sector who work hard to provide us with high-quality food.

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will continue to protect the health and safety of all Canadians from COVID-19, including those in the agricultural sector who work hard to provide us with high-quality food.

Agriculture and Agri-food Minister, Marie-Claude Bibeau, today announced that applications are now being accepted for the Emergency On-Farm Support Fund in certain provinces and territories. This fund provides a $35 million investment to improve health and safety on farms and in employee living quarters to prevent and respond to the spread of COVID-19.

The Emergency On-Farm Support Fund will provide support to farmers for direct infrastructure improvements to living quarters and work stations, temporary or emergency housing (on or off-farm), as well as personal protective equipment (PPE), sanitary stations, work stations and any other health and safety measures to safeguard the health and safety of Canadian and temporary foreign workers from COVID-19.

The Fund will be delivered by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) in Alberta, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

Contributions under the AAFC-managed program will be cost-shared 50:50 with the applicants up to $100,000. An additional 10 per cent will be provided to women and youth applicants making the split 60:40 as the government is taking steps to promote and empower women and youth in the agricultural sector.

In the other provinces, work continues with provincial governments to finalize the delivery arrangements with announcements expected through the coming weeks.

Quotes

"Protecting the health and well-being of all farm workers who are helping ensure the food security for Canadians has been a top priority since the beginning of the pandemic. This is why we will continue to provide farmers with the support they need to ensure the right measures are in place to safeguard their employees and limit the spread of the virus. Additional support will also be provided to women and youth as the government is keenly aware that these groups have been uniquely affected by COVID-19."- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"As we safely and gradually restart our economy, we will continue to be there for workers and businesses with comprehensive supports. We understand the unique circumstances and challenges being felt on farms and are working hard to ensure the right supports are available. The health and safety of all workers, including temporary foreign workers in the agriculture industry who help protect Canada's food security, continues to be a top priority."- The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion

"Immigration is a critical driver of our economy, but more than ever Canadians know how much we rely on migrant workers for our food security as well, and we have a duty to keep them safe. The support they have provided to Canada's farmers and food processors has helped keep food on all of our tables, and has helped us weather the significant challenges brought on by the pandemic."- The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Quick facts

The creation of this fund was first announced by Minister Bibeau and Minister Qualtrough on July 31 st, along with increased supports to temporary foreign workers, strengthened employer inspections regime, and the development of improved employer-provided living accommodation requirements.

st, along with increased supports to temporary foreign workers, strengthened employer inspections regime, and the development of improved employer-provided living accommodation requirements. Eligible applicants are primary agricultural producers such as a farm, ranch or other operation that produces agricultural products for resale. Aquaculture production is not eligible under the program. For more information about the program please contact toll free 1-866-367-8506.

For the provinces where AAFC is administering the program, the applications will be reviewed as they are received and will put priority on the highest risk farms for COVID-19 outbreaks. A full list of eligible items are available online.

As part of its actions to protect the health and safety of foreign workers, the Government of Canada has been working with provinces and territories, as well as a range of partners and stakeholders, to ensure employers and temporary foreign workers are aware of their obligations and respect the rules in place to help prevent the importation and spread of COVID 19 in Canada .

has been working with provinces and territories, as well as a range of partners and stakeholders, to ensure employers and temporary foreign workers are aware of their obligations and respect the rules in place to help prevent the importation and spread of COVID 19 in . Work has been ongoing with these provinces to integrate the delivery into existing provincial initiatives and tailor the delivery to the specific situations in a given province.

This announcement builds on the measures the Government has introduced to keep Canada's agri-workforce strong, including:

agri-workforce strong, including: Travel exemptions for all migrant workers, including seasonal agricultural workers and fish/seafood workers.



$50 million in funding for the Mandatory Isolation Support Program for Temporary Foreign Workers (TFW) to help protect the health and safety of migrant workers in farming, fish harvesting, and food production by helping processing sectors cover the incremental costs associated with the mandatory 14-day isolation period imposed under the Quarantine Act on migrant workers upon entering Canada .

Associated links

Follow us on Twitter: @AAC_CanadaLike our Facebook page: CanadianAgriculture

Backgrounder Emergency On-Farm Support Fund

The Emergency On-Farm Support Fund provides a 35 million investment to improve health and safety on farms and in employee living quarters to prevent and respond to the spread of COVID-19.

The fund will provide support to farmers for direct infrastructure improvements to living quarters and work stations, temporary or emergency housing (on or off-farm), as well as personal protective equipment (PPE), sanitary stations, and any other health and safety measures to safeguard the health and safety of Canadian and temporary foreign workers from COVID-19. Contributions under the program will be cost-shared 50:50 with the applicants up to $100,000.

Who is Eligible

Eligible recipients are primary Canadian agricultural producers (e.g., farm, ranch or other operations) that produce agricultural products for resale and employ farm workers, either domestic and/or Temporary Foreign Workers.

They can include: sole proprietors, partnerships, corporations/cooperatives/communal organizations, trusts, band farms.

Where the federal government is delivering, there are no minimum number of employees per farm.

Each jurisdiction where a province is delivering the program is provided with the flexibility to decide on the limits regarding the minimum number of workers a farm employs.

Aquaculture production is not eligible under the Emergency On-Farm Support Fund.

What kinds of safety measures are eligible?

Eligible activities can be retroactive to March 15, 2020 and must be completed by February 26, 2021.

Eligible activities include:1. On-farm retrofit or adjustments to existing agricultural operations to cover extraordinary costs associated with COVID-19 to ensure worker safety, such as:

work space adjustments to allow for proper safety measure and physical distancing.

enhancements to required employer-provided housing for workers as a result of COVID-19 to ensure worker safety.

support for temporary housing arrangements for workers in cases where existing facilities cannot adequately allow or be modified to allow for physical distancing.

additional transportation to and from employer provided housing and job-sites to allow physical distancing as a result of COVID-19.

2. Disposable and non-disposable personal protective equipment (PPE) that are incremental to normal operations due to COVID-19, such as:

disposable personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks, sanitizer, etc (to a maximum of 10% of up to $10,000 per farm).

per farm). non-disposable personal protective equipment (PPE) such as body temperature screening, face shields, etc).

3. Other associated costs related to worker training and safety COVID-19 protocols, such as:

costs associated with worker implementation of enhanced protocols such as interpretation services or training on COVID-19 protocols

How much can each applicant receive?

Where the federal government is delivering the Emergency On-Farm Support Fund directly to producers ( Alberta, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon Northwest Territories and Nunavut), the support is provided based on a 50:50 cost shared ratio up to a maximum of $100,000. The federal government will provide half of the cost of implementing the safety measures, while the applicant provides the remaining half.

For farms owned primarily by women and youth owners, the federal government will cover 60% of the costs with the applicant providing the remainder.

In the other provinces, each jurisdiction may choose to adjust the parameters based on the specific situation in the province, including the potential to align the programming with provincial initiatives. The details for each province will be made known as Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada signs the delivery agreements in the coming weeks.

Is there a total amount an applicant can receive?

Support can be provided based on the cost shared ratio, up to a maximum of $100,000.

How will applications be prioritized once received and how long will it take to receive the funds?

For the provinces where the federal government will deliver, the applications will be reviewed as they are received. The program will target the highest risk farms for COVID-19 outbreaks. Priority will be given to those projects that are mitigating the most risk, specifically where there are active outbreaks or there are a large number of workers concentrated within the farm facilities.

In provinces were the federal government is delivering funds directly to producers, we estimate that it will take up to 30 business days from the time the claim form is deemed complete. In provinces where they are delivering the fund, it will be up to each jurisdiction to set their own service standards regarding this fund.

How to Apply

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada will be delivering the fund to producers in Alberta, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, the Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut. Application forms are now available (link to program page). For more information, please call toll-free at 1-866-367-8506.

In British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, the program will be delivered by the provincial government or other agency. The roll-out of these programs will occur in the coming weeks.

Investments made by producers after March 15, 2020 will be eligible for reimbursement under the program

Contact information

For producers in Alberta, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon Northwest Territories and Nunavut, please contact the program administration at 1-866-367-8506.

Email: aafc.EOFSF-FUMSF.aac@canada.ca

Mail: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Emergency On-Farm Support Fund Box 3200 Winnipeg MB R3C 5R7

Fax: 1-877-949-4885

In British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, the program will be delivered by the provincial government or other agency. The roll-out of these programs will occur in the coming weeks.

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada