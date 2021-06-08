Protecting Remote Users With CipherDriveOne By Pre-Boot Locking Self-Encrypting Hard Drives That Exceeds US Data-at-Rest Compliance And Government Certifications

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CipherDriveOne ( www.cipherdriveone.com), a KLC Group Company, is first in promoting a Hardware Full Disk Encryption - Authorization Acquisition (AA) solution for the U.S. Government's Data-at-Rest (DAR) requirement. CipherDriveOne adds an additional layer of key encryption and authentication on top of any OPAL 2.0 self-encrypting solid-state drive (SSD) or hard disk drives (HDD). The protection of the hard drive's content is immediate, operating system agnostic and governed by FIPS-140-2 level key encryption technology that is Common Criteria certified with the availability of a managed single, two-factor, and multi-factor user authentication.

With the Covid-19 pandemic, millions of workers have been pushed outside the boundaries of the traditional office. Remote users with powerful laptops and workstations are even more vulnerable to data breaches and theft. The theft may be due to an accidental loss of a computer, coordinated theft by organized criminal gangs or by a hostile foreign government involved in espionage. The problem is that a self-encrypting drive (SED) is at its most vulnerable point when the computer is turned off and the data is at rest. By taking an unprotected hard drive out of one computer and connecting it to another, a malicious user will have full access to the drive's content and, thus, gain full access to all the data on the self-encrypting hard drive. Now with CipherDriveOne, the hard drive is locked with a pre-boot authentication software, preventing the hard drive from being accessed by any unauthorized user.

A common problem of securing data on a self-encrypting hard drive is there are no certified solutions to manage and lock the SED hard drive. CipherDriveOne installs on a secure, read-only partition of any hard drive that supports TCG OPAL 2.0 and is operating system agnostic as it works equally well for Microsoft Windows, Linux, and Hypervisors like VMWare, Hyper-V and SecureView. CipherDriveOne users can manage single, two-factor, and multi-factor authentication to unlock the hard drive and boot to the operating systems and in the event of tampering or in hostile situations, CipherDriveOne provides features like secure erase and lockout by a four-digit - "Dead Man's Switch".

"We are proud to release CipherDriveOne after gaining many early customers. CipherDriveOne is unique by technology and certification," said Kurt Lennartsson, Managing Partner, KLC Group. "CipherDriveOne supports any operating system and provides a wide range of essential pre-boot authentication features which fulfills an imminent need in the trusted computing market today."

CipherDriveOne exceeds in the areas of compliance and certification by use of a management dashboard, industry-standard security user profiles and system logs. CipherDriveOne utilizes FIPS-certified encryption algorithms. CipherDriveOne has completed Common Criteria certification at Lightship Security Labs in Ottawa Canada. CipherDriveOne is listed on the Canada Common Criteria Scheme (CCCS) on and listed on the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) website in the month of February 2021. KLC is proud to announce the CipherDrive 1.2.2 listing in March 2021 to the National Security Agency Central Security Service's (NSA|CSS) Component Listing under Commercial Solutions for Classified Program (CSfC) for Hardware Full-Disk Encryption (HWFDE) for collaborative Protection Profile for Full Drive Encryption - Authorization Acquisition.

Common Criteria Certificate for CipherDrive 1.2.2: https://www.commoncriteriaportal.org/files/epfiles/511-LSS%20CT%20v1.0.pdf

National Information Assurance Partnership Listing for CipherDriveOne: https://www.niap-ccevs.org/Product/CompliantCC.cfm?CCID=2021.1033

NSA/CSS CSfC Component Listing: https://www.nsa.gov/Resources/Commercial-Solutions-for-Classified-Program/Components-List/#hw-fde

CipherDriveOne is now available for direct purchase and through licensed partners and resellers on the General Services Administration (GSA) Advantage partnership program. For additional information about CipherDriveOne, please visit: http://www.cipherdriveone.com.

About KLC Group LLC and CipherDriveOneCipherDriveOne, a KLC Group Company, is an innovative, Silicon Valley cybersecurity company. We are experts in encryption, authentication, and intrusion detection cybersecurity products. CipherDriveOne takes an innovative approach to secure product design. Our primary goal is to design security and privacy-oriented products for the Internet. Founded in 2007, KLC Group is headquartered in San Jose, California. Visit cipherdriveone.com for more information.

