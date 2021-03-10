Protect Pharmaceutical Embarks On Aggressive Growth

Sevnica, Slovenia, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROTECT PHARMACEUTICAL CORP. "OTC:(PRTT)" Powered by the merger with PUMA, Protect Pharmaceutical Corp has commenced strategies to bring the company back to the sales revenue previously enjoyed by PUMA of up to $100 million in annual revenue (which PUMA achieved in 2012).

The first step was a consolidation of assets to clear company debts. This has been achieved and at the moment the consolidated debt is close to zero. The second step is to return to significant volumes of revenue and profits by introducing more innovative and green technologies, occupying a market niche in the field of green biopolymers in packaging and industrial design. These products include: biodegradable films, packages, cups, funeral accessories (biodegradable coffins) and large-scale environmentally friendly food production, as well as animal feed and raw materials for biotechnology.

PRTT expects profits in excess of $500,000 by the end of 2021 based on revenues of $6 million. This would be the start of its revenue trajectory as it maximizes the already proven assets and strategies of PUMA.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may", "will", "to", "plan", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "could", "would", "estimate," or "continue", or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information contact: Protect Pharmaceutical Corp. (801) 432-0405 info@agropharmacy.com