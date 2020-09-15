Protect Children From COVID-19 With Increased Physical Activity

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading medical researcher from the University of Virginia, Dr. Zhen Yan, believes, "There's no question that increased physical activity will build up a child's natural defense system and protect kids from COVID-19." Dr. Yan has been studying the impact of increased physical activity in protection against the deadly condition of coronavirus. "Our kids are too sedentary. 60% of today's youth will be obese by the age of 35. COVID-19 will impact kids with preexisting conditions. We have to rebuild physical activity into every kid's life."

Currently masks and social distancing are mandated in most states to protect people from the coronavirus. However leading experts have overlooked that American's can be protected from COVID-19 through increased physical activity. National charity PHIT America has reported that 93% of children are not active to CDC physical activity standards. In a study by the British Journal of Sports Medicine, US kids were ranked 47 th out of 50 countries in fitness.

This is why Dr. Yan supports PHIT America and the Petition For Healthy Kids campaign which will bring awareness to education and government officials to reverse the condition for future generations of children. Almost 50% of schools have eliminated physical education. Now, hundreds of national influencers are asking America to support the Petition for Healthy Kids to ensure that every child have at least 30 minutes of physical activity 3 times a week in school.

"Exercise is better than medicine and physical education in all schools will be a great first step to getting kids healthier. Sign the petition to help make this happen," says Dr. Yan.

The importance of physical activity is summed up when former CDC Head Thomas Frieden said, "Physical activity is the closest thing there is a wonder drug."

PHIT America Founder, Jim Baugh, explains. "We have over 20 studies showing increasing physical activity results in better grades. Active kids have less depression and are more confident. Physical activity makes kids more resilient to lifelong challenges."

Through its established physical activity programs, PHIT America has introduced 540,000 kids to regular physical activity in schools. PHIT welcomes private and corporate donations in its pursuit to end the Inactivity Pandemic. Donate, sign the petition and learn more about PHIT initiatives by visiting PHITAmerica.org. All data and research sources can be found on IP.PHITAmerica.org.

