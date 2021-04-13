Protecht Hires Todd Hancock As Chief Insurance Officer

PHOENIX, Ariz., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protecht, the leading provider of financial security solutions for today's online economy, has hired Todd A. Hancock as Chief Insurance Officer.

" Todd Hancock is an accomplished executive with 25 years of experience in the specialty insurance and insurtech sectors in the U.S., Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Asia," said Bryan Derbyshire, Protecht's CEO. "He is a welcome addition to our team driving innovation in Insurtech. Todd has a natural ability to find organizational efficiencies while maintaining operational integrity and rigor, and he brings Protecht genuine passion and proven success in directing and transforming growth-oriented companies through critical business cycles."

Since 2010, Mr. Hancock was President and Founder of both Hancock Insurance Group and four2one Performance Coaching. Todd was previously President, CEO and Board Member of private equity-backed International Medical Group (IMG), a global insurance and assistance services company. During his tenure at IMG, Todd led the implementation of substantive improvement strategies and tuck-in acquisitions, which drove significant value in the lead-up to IMG's purchase by Sirius International Insurance Holdings, Ltd. in 2017.

As a strategic advisor, Mr. Hancock has leveraged his extensive operational and leadership experience to optimize margin improvement, develop talent and identify acquisition opportunities for private equity and strategic investors.

Todd resides in Indianapolis, Indiana, and has a degree in international relations from Indiana University. He is a former U.S. Air Force air traffic controller and is also an elite cyclist.

About ProtechtProtecht, Inc. is a family of companies leveraging embedded technologies to distribute insurance solutions across today's online economy. We power our partners with financial and inventory control, security protocols, data analytics, customer engagement, and increased conversions. With over 100 years of combined experience in fraud, risk, insurance, finance and payments, our industry-leading technologies provide a robust economic infrastructure by giving peace of mind for business and consumers, while providing an end-to-end solution for our select insurance partners.

Protecht's Fanshield platform offers ticket protection throughout the entire live event space. Our technology integrates into leading ticketing platforms to help protect your ticket purchase. We've teamed up with the best possible partners to deliver a valid, licensed, and filed insurance product; cost-effectively protecting you from a slew of unforeseen circumstances.

