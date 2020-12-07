Protara Therapeutics Announces Promotion Of Jacqueline Zummo, Ph.D., To Chief Scientific Operations Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TARA), a clinical-stage company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced the promotion of Jacqueline (Jackie) Zummo, Ph.D., MPH, MBA from Senior Vice President, Research and Development Operations to Chief Scientific Operations Officer.

"As co-founder of Protara, Jackie has played a pivotal role in much of the Company's success to date," said Jesse Shefferman , Chief Executive Officer of Protara Therapeutics . "I look forward to working with Jackie in her new role, where her vast expertise and commitment to patients will continue to make an important impact as we execute our strategy, including advancing our lead program, TARA-002, for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations."

"In just a few short years since the Company's inception, Protara has rapidly evolved into the remarkable organization it is today, with several exciting programs underway that we believe have the potential to address key areas of unmet need," said Dr. Zummo. "I look forward to continuing to contribute to our growth as we advance our mission of bringing transformative therapies to patients with cancer and other rare diseases."

Dr. Zummo has over 15 years of experience in senior leadership roles in the biopharma industry, with a strong track record of streamlining clinical development programs and driving successful regulatory outcomes. She co-founded Protara in 2017, serving as Vice President, Clinical Research and Medical Affairs before being promoted to Senior Vice President, Research and Development Operations in 2019. Prior to joining Protara, Dr. Zummo was Assistant Vice President, Medical Affairs at Vyera Pharmaceuticals, LLC, with prior clinical development, operations and medical affairs roles at Alkermes, Inc., Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Wyeth Pharmaceuticals Inc. (later acquired by Pfizer, Inc.). In addition to her work in clinical development, Dr. Zummo has been instrumental in the launch and commercialization of multiple products, including Pristiq, Aptiom, Latuda and Aristada. She has extensive experience in building strategic relationships with Key Opinion Leads, generating Health Economics and Outcomes Research analytics, and communicating real-world value to managed care organizations.

