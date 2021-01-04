Protalix BioTherapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences In January

CARMIEL, Israel, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: PLX) (TASE: PLX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins produced by its proprietary ProCellEx ® plant cell-based protein expression system, today announced that the Company's management will participate in virtual 1x1 investor meetings at the 10th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event and present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference. Details regarding the two events are as follows:

10 th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event

The Company will be participating in virtual 1x1 investor meetings at the 10th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event which is taking place virtually on January 6-8 and 11-14, 2021. To request a meeting, please use the following registration link: http://lifesci.events/LifeSci2021.

H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference

Dror Bashan, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, has recorded a presentation that will be available for the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 6:00 AM, Eastern Time. The conference will be held virtually on January 11-14, 2021. Mr. Bashan's presentation will be available for on-demand viewing by registered attendees at the following website: https://tinyurl.com/yde8jk95. Those interested in registering for the conference can do so here: https://hcwevents.com/bioconnect.

A webcast of the presentation will also be available at www.protalix.com on the event calendar page, https://protalixbiotherapeutics.gcs-web.com/events0. A replay of the presentation will be archived and available for at least 15 days following the presentation.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx ®. Protalix was the first company to gain FDA approval of a protein produced through plant cell-based in suspension expression system. Protalix's unique expression system represents a new method for developing recombinant proteins in an industrial-scale manner.

Protalix's first product manufactured by ProCellEx, taliglucerase alfa, was approved for marketing by the FDA in May 2012 and, subsequently, by the regulatory authorities of other countries. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights for taliglucerase alfa, excluding Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights.

Protalix's development pipeline consists of proprietary versions of recombinant therapeutic proteins that target established pharmaceutical markets, including the following product candidates: pegunigalsidase alfa, a modified version of the recombinant human α-Galactosidase-A protein for the proposed treatment of Fabry disease; OPRX-106, an orally-delivered anti-inflammatory treatment; alidornase alfa for the treatment of Cystic Fibrosis; PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated Uricase for the treatment of gout; and others. Protalix has partnered with Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, both in the United States and outside the United States, for the development and commercialization of pegunigalsidase alfa.

Investor Contact

Chuck Padala, Managing DirectorLifeSci Advisors+1-646-627-8390 chuck@lifesciadvisors.com

