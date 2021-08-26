Protalix BioTherapeutics Announces Closing Of Private Note Exchange

CARMIEL, Israel, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: PLX) (TASE: PLX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins produced by its proprietary ProCellEx ® plant cell-based protein expression system, today announced that it has completed exchanges (the "Exchanges") of the Company's outstanding 7.50% Senior Secured Convertible Notes due 2021 (the "2021 Notes") with institutional note holders of a substantial majority of the 2021 Notes. Participating institutional note holders include funds managed by Highbridge Capital Management, LLC, UBS O'Connor LLC, Citigroup Global Markets, Whitebox Advisors and Tulip Capital.

"The exchange of the notes will allow us to continue proceeding towards resubmission of PRX-102 BLA to the FDA subject to the outcome of the Type A meeting scheduled for September 9, 2021, as well as submission of the MAA to the EMA, subject to the meeting with the EMA scheduled for October 2021," said Dror Bashan, Protalix's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We would like to thank the participants in the exchanges for their longstanding partnership."

The Exchanges, which were first announced on August 13, 2021, involved the exchange of an aggregate of $54.65 million principal amount of 2021 Notes for an aggregate of $28.75 million principal amount of newly issued 7.50% Senior Secured Convertible Notes due 2024 (the "Exchange Notes"), $25.90 million in cash and approximately $1.1 million in cash representing accrued and unpaid interest through the closing date. The initial conversion rate of the Exchange Notes is 563.2216 shares of the Company's common stock (the "Common Stock") per $1,000 principal amount of Exchange Notes, which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $1.7755 per share of Common Stock, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances. This initial conversion price represents a premium of approximately 32.5% relative to the closing price of the Common Stock on the NYSE American on August 13, 2021. After giving effect to the Exchanges, $3.27 million aggregate principal amount of the Existing Notes are currently outstanding.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based protein expression system, ProCellEx. Protalix was the first company to gain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a protein produced through a plant cell-based in suspension expression system. Protalix's unique expression system represents a new method for developing recombinant proteins in an industrial-scale manner.

Protalix's first product manufactured by ProCellEx, taliglucerase alfa, was approved by the FDA in May 2012 and, subsequently, by the regulatory authorities of other countries. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights for taliglucerase alfa, excluding Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights.

Protalix's development pipeline consists of proprietary versions of recombinant therapeutic proteins that target established pharmaceutical markets, including the following product candidates: pegunigalsidase alfa, a modified stabilized version of the recombinant human α-Galactosidase-A protein for the treatment of Fabry disease; alidornase alfa, or PRX-110, for the treatment of various human respiratory diseases or conditions; PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated uricase for the treatment of refractory gout; PRX-119, a plant cell-expressed long action DNase I for the treatment of NETs-related diseases; and others. Protalix has partnered with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., both in the United States and outside the United States, for the development and commercialization of pegunigalsidase alfa, and with SarcoMed USA, Inc. for the worldwide development and commercialization of PRX-110 for use in the treatment of any human respiratory disease or condition including, but not limited to, sarcoidosis, pulmonary fibrosis, and other related diseases via inhaled delivery.

To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, all such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The terms "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "project," "may," "plan," "will," "would," "should" and "intend," and other words or phrases of similar import are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future experience and results to differ materially from the statements made. These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations as to such future outcomes. Drug discovery and development involve a high degree of risk and the final results of a clinical trial may be different than the preliminary findings for the clinical trial. Factors that might cause material differences include, among others: the risks that the FDA may not hold a Type A Meeting for the PRX-102 BLA on a timely manner; risks related to the timing and progress of the preparation of an updated BLA addressing the complete response letter; risks related to the timing, progress and likelihood of final approval by the FDA of a resubmitted BLA for PRX-102 and, if approved, whether the use of PRX-102 will be commercially successful; failure or delay in the commencement or completion of our preclinical studies and clinical trials, which may be caused by several factors, including: slower than expected rates of patient recruitment; unforeseen safety issues; determination of dosing issues; lack of effectiveness during clinical trials; inability or unwillingness of medical investigators and institutional review boards to follow our clinical protocols; and inability to monitor patients adequately during or after treatment; delays in the approval or potential rejection of any applications we file with the FDA, European Medicines Agency or other health regulatory authorities, and other risks relating to the review process; risks associated with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, and its variants, which may adversely impact our business, preclinical studies and clinical trials; risks related to any transactions we may effect in the public or private equity markets to raise capital to finance future research and development activities, general and administrative expenses and working capital; the risk that the results of the clinical trials of our product candidates will not support the applicable claims of safety or efficacy, or that our product candidates will not have the desired effects or will be associated with undesirable side effects or other unexpected characteristics; risks related to our ability to maintain and manage our relationship with our collaborators, distributors or partners; risks related to the amount and sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents; risks relating to our ability to make scheduled payments of the principal of, to pay interest on or to refinance our outstanding 7.50% Senior Secured Convertible Notes due 2024; our dependence on performance by third party providers of services and supplies, including without limitation, clinical trial services; the inherent risks and uncertainties in developing drug platforms and products of the type we are developing; the impact of development of competing therapies and/or technologies by other companies and institutions; potential product liability risks, and risks of securing adequate levels of product liability and other necessary insurance coverage; and other factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The statements in this press release are valid only as of the date hereof and we disclaim any obligation to update this information, except as may be required by law.

