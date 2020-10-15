Prospera Virtual Event Features South Florida Executives, Leaders And Small Businesses Affected By The COVID-19 Pandemic

MIAMI, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic development organization Prospera celebrated its signature annual fundraising event virtually. Florida Power & Light Company presented the 2020 Prospera Success Stories in South Florida, whose theme was The Power of One. "Today we celebrate The Power of One—the power that each person and each organization contributes so that together, we form a more resilient community united in one goal," said Prospera Regional Vice President Myrna Sonora during the event.

The annual Success Stories event recognizes local small business owners who have received assistance from Prospera, while raising funds for year-round services. Presenting Sponsor FPL Senior Director of External Affairs Irene White delivered welcome remarks. "These Hispanic entrepreneurs have persevered and brought their business vision to life. No easy feat, especially given many of our community's businesses are suffering," said Irene. "I'm proud that the company I work for, Florida Power & Light Company, understands the importance of helping all companies, large and small, succeed—especially during trying times."

The program, which can be viewed here, featured stories and testimonials of the following local Hispanic business owners who have received Prospera services, focused on how their businesses have reacted to the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic:

AT&T's Alex Dominguez introduced a segment about the RISE Initiative: Reinvesting in our Small Business Economy. Program champion Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins explained the initiative, with additional comments by RISE's Manuel Costa and ACCION's Fabiana Estrada. AT&T's Thais Asper introduced two additional Prospera partners who have helped small businesses access capital during the pandemic, Tools for Change's Leroy Jones and Partners for Self-Employment's Maria Coto.

Important conversations took place around the power of collaboration and a community's response to adversity. The first was moderated by Univision 23's Sandra Peebles and featured Will Porro, City of Miami; Shekeria Brown, JPMorgan Chase; Loren Parra and De'Sean Weber, The Miami Foundation; Brian Van Hook, SBDC at FIU; and Myrna Sonora from Prospera. The second was moderated by Telemundo 51's Gloria Ordaz and Mike Hernandez, featuring Michael Finney, Miami-Dade Beacon Council; Bill Talbert, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau; and Francisco Geller, Commercial Interior Contractors.

Other event speakers included George Bermudez, Bank of America; Dr. Kenneth Furton, Florida International University; Alejandra Hoyos Nuñez, Wells Fargo; Carlos Ribero, Next Media; City of Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes, Miami Downtown Development Authority; Felipe Basulto and Ivis Monzon, TD Bank; Clara Diaz-Leal, BankUnited; Arthur Costa, Truist; Pat Johnson, Work Magic; Mary Ann Cruz, Amerant; Reynaldo Santana, Iberia Bank/First Horizon; Margueritte Ramos, ShadeFLA; South Florida Regional Board Chair Yvonne Boucugnani and South Florida Technical Assistance Chair John Lopez.

The 2020 Prospera Success Stories in South Florida was sponsored by Presenter FPL; Hosts AT&T, Bank of America, BankUnited, and Wells Fargo; Champions Amerant, Florida International University, Iberia/First Horizon Bank, JPMorgan Chase, Truist, MUSI Studio, and Walt Disney Parks & Resorts; Media Partners Univision Communications and Telemundo; and Collaborators Balsera Communications, Capital One, Helios Foundation, Miami Downtown Development Authority, Ocean Bank, Regions Bank, SBDC at FIU, TD Bank, Waste Management, West Kendall Baptist Hospital, APA Creative, and Work Magic.

Prospera is an economic development, nonprofit organization that has specialized since 1991 in providing bilingual assistance to Hispanic entrepreneurs who want to establish, sustain, or grow their business. In the last five years, Prospera has facilitated over $59 million in loans, trained over 20,000 entrepreneurs, provided business consulting to more than 8,600 entrepreneurs, and helped consulting clients create or retain over 16,000 jobs. Its offices are in Florida's central, south, and west coast regions, and in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information, visit www.prosperausa.org.

Media contact: Myrna Sonora, 786-329-5830, msonora@prosperausa.org

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prospera-virtual-event-features-south-florida-executives-leaders-and-small-businesses-affected-by-the-covid-19-pandemic-301152735.html

SOURCE Prospera