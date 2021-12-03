Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. To Commence Quotation On The US OTCQB® Venture Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (the " Company" or " Prospect") (CSE: PRR) (OTC: PRRSF) (FRA: OED) is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for listing on the OTCQB ® Venture Market (the " OTCQB") and were quoted on the OTCQB on November 26, 2021 under the symbol "PRRSF".

The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. The trading platform is specifically tailored for growing entrepreneurial companies in the United States and abroad. All qualified OTCQB trading companies must meet certain minimum standards, such as providing current financial reporting documents, and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "PRR". Investors can find real-time quotes and other valuable information on the Company at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PRRSF/overview . The common shares of the Company became eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through The Depository Trust Company in the United States on November 5, 2021.

About Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of mineral projects in North America.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact InformationProspect Ridge Resources Corp.Michael Iverson, Chief Executive OfficerEmail: schen@redfernconsulting.caTelephone: 778-788-4836