ProShares CEO Michael Sapir (Photo: Business Wire)

Bloomberg Businessweek named ProShares CEO Michael L. Sapir to the 2021 Bloomberg 50, its annual list of innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders who have changed the global business landscape over the past year. The list will be published in the December 6 issue of Bloomberg Businessweek.

"It is a real privilege to be recognized among the icons and innovators of the 2021 Bloomberg 50," said Mr. Sapir. "I'm honored to have my name included alongside such an illustrious and diverse group of global leaders."

An unranked list, the Bloomberg 50 represents the most influential thought leaders in business, finance, politics, entertainment, science and technology whose 2021 accomplishments were particularly noteworthy. Honorees in prior years have included Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Jerome Powell, Federal Reserve Chairman, Gwynne Shotwell, President and COO of SpaceX, and entertainers like Taylor Swift.

Under Mr. Sapir's leadership, ProShares has a long history of creating ground-breaking ETFs and mutual funds to help investors build better portfolios. In 2021, the company introduced the first U.S. bitcoin-linked ETF, BITO, which provides a convenient way for investors to incorporate exposure to a rapidly growing digital asset into their portfolios through a brokerage account. Meanwhile, ProShares ETF and mutual fund assets under management have grown to approximately $75 billion thanks in large part to the company's culture of innovation, which has given rise to an array of game-changing products, from the first leveraged and inverse ETFs in the United States to the first ETF focused on the pet care industry.

About ProShares

ProShares has been at the forefront of the ETF revolution since 2006. ProShares now offers one of the largest lineups of ETFs, and along with its affiliates manages approximately $75 billion in assets. The company is the leader in strategies such as dividend growth, interest rate hedged bond, thematics and geared (leveraged and inverse) ETF investing. ProShares continues to innovate with products that provide strategic and tactical opportunities for investors to manage risk and enhance returns.

