ProShares Announces Appointment Of Eric Dash As Chief Content And Communications Officer

ProShares, a premier provider of ETFs, today announced that veteran strategic communications and marketing leader, Eric Dash, is joining the company as Executive Director, Chief Content and Communications Officer. In this newly created position, Mr. Dash will lead all external and internal communications as well as serve as a key contributor to strengthening ProShares' brand and its policy affairs initiatives. He will be charged with ensuring that ProShares' communications are clear, consistent, and impactful. Mr. Dash will report directly to ProShares CEO Michael L. Sapir.

"Eric has the right skills and experience to elevate our company's content and communications, and help take our business to the next level," Mr. Sapir said. "His good judgment, integrity, and commitment to excellence will serve ProShares well as he leads our efforts in developing communications for a broad array of valued stakeholders. I look forward to his counsel."

"I can't think of a more exciting place to join the ETF industry than ProShares, nor a more promising time for the company," Mr. Dash said. "ProShares' products and culture of innovation have positioned the business exceptionally well for continued, sustainable growth. I'm looking forward to working with the team on building a fully integrated communications program to share that story."

Mr. Dash joins ProShares after running his own strategic communications and marketing firm for the last seven years. As founder and principal of Golden Triangle Strategies, he provided strategic counsel and produced data-driven editorial and visual content for some of the world's leading financial services, asset management, and technology firms, as well as prominent financial leaders and policy organizations. Previously, he served as a senior advisor for policy and communications at the U.S. Treasury Department.

Prior to his work in the public and private sectors, Mr. Dash was an award-winning journalist for The New York Times. For his work during the 2008 global financial crisis, he earned the Gerald Loeb Award for Distinguished Financial Journalism and was part of a team of reporters recognized as finalists for the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service. Mr. Dash has also written for BusinessWeek and Fortune magazines and has frequently appeared as a commentator on radio, television, and financial industry panels. In 2009, he was named to the National Association of Corporate Directors' list of the 100 Most Influential People in Corporate Governance.

A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, Mr. Dash earned a B.S. in Economics from The Wharton School and a B.A. in American History from the College of Arts and Sciences. He also holds a master's degree in international political economy from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

