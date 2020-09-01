ProSciento Appoints Stephen Mullennix As Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProSciento, Inc., a leading specialty clinical research organization (CRO) exclusively focused on NASH, diabetes, obesity and related metabolic diseases, today announced the appointment of Stephen Mullennix to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Mullennix joins ProSciento with a diverse global finance background consisting of over 25 years of operational and transactional experience in biotechnology, infrastructure, and private equity sectors.

"We are delighted to welcome Stephen to our ProSciento team as Chief Financial Officer, an appointment which further strengthens our executive leadership team. Stephen joins us at an exciting time, and his experience in guiding financial strategy, corporate development, and access to capital markets will be invaluable as we continue to expand our metabolic disease-focused specialty CRO services globally, including our NASH PASS clinical research and patient registry platform," commented Dr. Marcus Hompesch, ProSciento's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"ProSciento has cultivated exceptional scientific and operational expertise in clinical R&D for metabolic diseases, including NASH, diabetes and obesity, and has contributed to the development of many FDA-approved drugs and devices of significant importance to patients and the healthcare community," said Stephen Mullennix. "I'm thrilled to join the leadership team to support the continued financial growth of ProSciento and its contributions in advancing new treatments and new methodologies in these critical therapeutic areas."

Mr. Mullennix is a finance and operations executive with deep experience in corporate growth strategies within highly regulated industries. Mr. Mullennix was most recently with UroGen Pharma, Ltd., where he served as Chief Operating Officer and, prior to that, Chief Financial Officer. During his time at UroGen, he helped the company build its management team and corporate infrastructure that successfully launched its first FDA-approved drug for urothelial cancer and completed a $160 million secondary offering. Before his executive leadership role at UroGen, Mr. Mullennix was Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Operations at SolarReserve, LLC, a solar energy technology company, where he supported the company's global expansion and oversaw multiple corporate financings. Prior to SolarReserve, he served as a Managing Director at US Renewables Group, a private equity investment fund with more than $750 million of assets under management. Mr. Mullennix has been directly involved in $3.3 billion of transactions in growth companies. He earned his MBA from the Anderson School at University of California Los Angeles and BA in Economic Geography from Dartmouth College.

ProSciento is a leading specialized clinical research organization (CRO) exclusively focused on NASH, diabetes, obesity and related metabolic diseases. ProSciento works with biopharma companies worldwide to support their outsourced clinical research needs with comprehensive and customized services for multinational, early development clinical trial programs. Founded in 2003, ProSciento has conducted more than 300 clinical projects for diabetes, NASH and obesity and supported the development of many approved metabolic drugs and devices on the market globally. For more information, please visit www.prosciento.com.

