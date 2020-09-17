PROS Unveils Outperform 2020 'The Future Is Digital' Agenda

PROS® (PRO) - Get Report, a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced details for its annual conference, Outperform 2020. The two-day virtual event is scheduled for October 7-8 and is packed with sessions designed to provide insight into the future for eCommerce, pricing, selling, and revenue management. Featured speakers include industry luminaries, PROS customers leading the way in digital transformation, and PROS industry and technology experts.

The annual Outperform conference attracts innovators and thought leaders from a diverse set of industries. B2B and B2C companies will share how they are leading the way in their markets by shifting to digital selling to deliver personalized, frictionless digital commerce experiences across all of their sales channels. The virtual platform provides attendees with an opportunity for hyper-focused learning, customized agendas, and access to PROS solutions experts at no cost.

"Today's economic headwinds have put laser-focus on the need for companies to fully embrace digital selling as part of transformation initiatives or lose out to competitors that do," said PROS President and Chief Executive Officer Andres Reiner. "Outperform 2020 will equip companies with the perspective, lessons learned, and resources needed to withstand volatile market conditions, connect with their customers, and drive revenue growth. Attendees will leave this event with the prescriptive guidance they need to deliver frictionless buying experiences for their customers in this increasingly virtual, digital world."

What attendees can expect from Outperform 2020

The Outperform 2020 conference agenda is customizable and features:

Informative and transformative keynotes by experts with proven thought leadership and track records of success from industry-leading companies.

Immersive, interactive training sessions with product experts and scientists designed to enhance attendees' understanding of PROS AI-powered solutions, providing a first-hand look how the PROS platform can deliver data-driven insights to dynamically price, personalize, and sell offerings in an ever-changing market.

Specialized educational tracks taught by PROS Chief AI Strategist Michael Wu, Ph.D. and PROS Chief Visionary Officer and author Craig Zawada.

Panel sessions with industry leaders and peers to discuss high-level business challenges.

In addition to this robust agenda, attendees will have access to an innovation center, networking, product demos, job matching services, and user-focused training.

Learn more about this event, our partner sponsors, and how PROS equips companies with the resources they need to combat volatile markets, connect with their customers, and drive revenue growth.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) - Get Report provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of AI-powered solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of AI-powered solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organization's AI-powered solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of AI-powered solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

