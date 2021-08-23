PROS Honored By Microsoft For Outstanding Sales Achievement And Innovation With 2021/2022 Inner Circle Award

PROS® (PRO) - Get Report, a provider of SaaS solutions optimizing shopping and selling experiences, has achieved the prestigious Microsoft Business Applications 2021/2022 Inner Circle award. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank PROS in the top echelon of the Microsoft's Business Applications global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success.

2021/2022 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit in March 2022 as well as virtual meetings between July 2021 and June 2022, where they will have a unique opportunity to share strategy and network with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow partners. This recognition of Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications coincided with Microsoft Inspire, the annual premier partner event, which took place July 14-15, 2021.

"In a year of deep business transformation for every company and every industry on the planet, it is extremely rewarding to be able to recognize Microsoft Business Applications partners from every corner of the world that accelerated our joint customers' digital transformation and drove unsurpassed customer success," said Cecilia Flombaum, Microsoft Business Applications Ecosystem Lead. "Our Inner Circle members are chosen based on their business performance as well as capabilities as an organization, whether that's creating IP, developing solutions or having an industry leading focus on digital transformation. Microsoft is honored to recognize PROS for their achievements this past year, their dedication to our customers and their innovation around the Microsoft Cloud."

PROS AI-powered pricing and selling solutions integrate with Dynamics 365 to give every business the ability to dynamically adapt their digital selling strategy to a highly fluid market while optimizing revenue profitability. PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management and PROS Smart Configure, Price, Quote, which are both part of the PROS Platform, make it possible for companies to drive a harmonized and interconnected selling motion within and across key components of the selling engine. Hosted on Microsoft Azure, PROS solutions deliver speed, precision and consistency for customers transforming their businesses through digital selling initiatives to ensure long-term leadership in their respective markets.

"It is an incredible honor to be named to the Microsoft Inner Circle for the third consecutive year," said John Connolly Jr., PROS Global Vice President, Alliances and Partners. "PROS and Microsoft deliver innovative solutions and strong services with unparalleled value to our customers. Collectively, we help them drive the digital selling motions required to not only survive but thrive in this digital era. PROS and Microsoft are truly better together, and our longstanding partnership continues to fuel PROS aggressive growth strategy."

Learn how PROS Smart Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) enhances and extends the capabilities of Dynamics 365 in this latest LinkedIn Live Event.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) - Get Report is a leading provider of SaaS solutions that optimize shopping and selling experiences. Built on the PROS Platform, these intelligent solutions leverage business AI, intuitive user experiences and process automation to deliver frictionless, personalized purchasing experiences designed to meet the real-time demands of today's B2B and B2C omnichannel shoppers, regardless of industry. To learn more, visit www.pros.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of SaaS shopping and selling optimization solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of SaaS shopping and selling optimization solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organization's SaaS shopping and selling optimization solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of SaaS shopping and selling optimization solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005136/en/