Propper Daley Expands Social Impact Reputation Practice Naming Eric Schultz, Adrienne Elrod, And Neelum Arya As Senior Advisors

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Propper Daley today announced three senior advisors as the leading social impact agency further expands its Social Impact Reputation offering. Propper Daley, one of the first social impact agencies, to date has strategized with more than 200 clients to build outcome-oriented social impact programs and leverage culture to create meaningful, positive change. Eric Schultz, Adrienne Elrod, and Neelum Arya will be supporting Propper Daley's work with CEOs and brands as they navigate the new social issues landscape, define operating and governance principles, identify culture change opportunities, and determine how to lead. Within the past year, the demand for corporations to take a stand on systemic inequities and social issues is higher than ever before.

"We are in an unprecedented moment in our society to rebuild the country in a just way and it will take all stakeholders to make the change. It is no longer an option for brands and CEOs to stand on the sidelines and take a neutral or silent position on critical social justice issues," said Greg Propper, CEO and President of Propper Daley. "Every brand needs to identify clear corporate values and act in accordance with them, while creating meaningful and deep impact on issues they can authentically affect. Eric, Adrienne, and Neelum share a deep commitment to our mission, and bring a mix of experience in communications, politics, government, law, and social justice, which is exactly what we need to help our clients make meaningful social change while piercing public consciousness."

Within the past year, the demand for corporations to take a stand on systemic inequities and social issues is higher than ever before. The pandemic has especially driven younger generations to focus on larger societal issues, encouraging brands and individuals to re-identify corporate values and act in accordance. Two in three consumers shared that they will pay more for products and services from brands that are committed to making a positive social impact and in particular, 78% of consumers ages 18 to 34 expect brands to take a stand on racial justice.

Founded in 2012, Propper Daley has seen a massive increase in demand as the world continues to rapidly change and corporate stakeholders increase their commitment to impact, averaging 30%+ year over year growth for the past few years. This expanded offering addresses the emerging need for organizations to redefine their reputation to ensure authentic alignment between organizational programs and communications.

With nearly two decades of experience at the highest levels of politics and government, Eric Schultznavigates clients through the intertwined national media and political landscape. Separately, Eric serves as a senior advisor to former President Barack Obama, and counsels a range of corporate and nonprofit clients on expanding and enhancing their respective footprints in Washington. Before joining the Obama White House in 2011, Eric spent nearly ten years on Capitol Hill working for key U.S. Senators, including as communications director to the current Democratic Leader, Charles Schumer. He is also an advisory board member of Democracy Docket, which funds voting rights litigation to enfranchise and protect the rights of citizens to vote. Drawing on his experience, Eric was credited as a political consultant on Netflix's recent reboot of Designated Survivor.

Adrienne Elrodhas nearly 25 years of experience working on political campaigns, government and communications and specializes in advising clients on influencer engagement and public affairs. Adrienne most recently served as Director of Talent and External Affairs for the Biden Inaugural Committee, where she helped conceptualize a highly-successful inauguration, managing a team that oversaw all aspects of talent recruitment and logistics for swearing-in performers and participants, as well as other ancillary and virtual events. During the 2020 election, Adrienne also served as President Biden's Director of Surrogate Strategy and Operations, where she led a key campaign department tasked with deploying surrogates-including elected leaders, celebrities and other high-level influencers-across the country and via multiple platforms. She is a former senior aide to Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign, and has over a decade of experience on Capitol Hill, including 5 years as a chief of staff. She worked at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee during the 2006 cycle that flipped the House, and also held - variety of jobs in President Bill Clinton's administration.

Neelum Arya has nearly 25 years of experience working on social justice issues at the federal, state, and local levels. Over the course of her career, she has worked with the leading social justice organizations in the country, mastered multiple reform strategies, and has achieved reforms across numerous issue areas including health, juvenile and criminal justice, education, racial and ethnic disparities, and voting rights. Neelum's main role in the criminal justice field at present is serving as a Policy Advisor to John Legend's FREEAMERICA campaign to end mass incarceration and she also teaches an executive-level policy reform fellowship, Justice Policy Network.

Propper Daley is a fast-growing social impact agency with brands, organizations, and influencer clients including but not limited to Activision, UBS, Viacom, John Legend, Kerry Washington, Shawn Mendes, W.K. Kellogg Foundation, Everytown for Gun Safety, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. Offering clients a holistic and integrated approach to create measurable and outcome-oriented social impact in the world, the agency has been a driving force behind Got Your Six, a collective impact initiative between Hollywood Studios and TV Networks and most major Veteran serving organizations and John Legend's FREEAMERICA , a program designed to change national conversations and policies around the criminal justice system.

