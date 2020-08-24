Proposed Class Action Case Against Royal Caribbean Dismissed

MIAMI, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plaintiffs in a proposed class action lawsuit brought against Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., as well as other defendants, voluntarily dismissed their amended complaint late last month. The amended complaint alleged that a class of Plaintiffs suffered monetary damages upon Royal Caribbean's COVID-19 related cancellation of a cruise scheduled to host a nursing conference in March of 2020.

Plaintiffs' dismissal came after Royal Caribbean filed a motion to dismiss the class action complaint, arguing primarily that the Court lacked subject matter jurisdiction pursuant to a class action waiver located in Plaintiffs' cruise ticket contracts. Royal Caribbean also argued that the amended complaint should be dismissed because it offered refunds to all of the group passengers that requested one, and that at least one of the Plaintiffs actually accepted and deposited the full refund.

"We are pleased that the Plaintiffs saw the merit to the arguments we raised in our motion and chose to withdraw their claims," said David M. Levine, lead trial counsel and founding partner of Sanchez Fischer Levine, LLP, the Miami-based law firm representing Royal Caribbean in this matter. "Often times these matters linger far longer than they should, costing all parties substantial resources. We are happy that we were able to resolve this case relatively quickly for our client."

The matter was pending before Judge Ursula Ungaro in the United States District Court, Southern District of Florida.

