Proposed Amendments Will Enhance Safety For Transportation Of Dangerous Goods Across Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Government of Canada remains committed to promoting public safety and security during the transportation of dangerous goods, which is why important steps continue being taken to reduce the risks of accidents across the country.

Today, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, announced the publication of proposed amendments to the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Regulations (Part 6 - Training ), in the Canada Gazette, Part 1 .

The proposed amendments, aimed at any transportation employee, will:

Introduce a competency-based approach to training and assessment; Incorporate by reference the new training standard developed under the guidance of the Canadian General Standards Board; and Align training requirements with a series of international codes.

These amendments provide greater clarity and certainty to employers regarding the level of training required to be compliant with Transportation of Dangerous Goods Regulations. By implementing these changes, Transport Canada will promote more consistent training and certification for employees who handle and transport dangerous goods across the country.

This way, Transport Canada continues to encourage a strong transportation system by taking steps to promote a safe and secure transportation of dangerous goods regime.

"The amendments being proposed today will play an important role in reducing the risk of incidents involving dangerous goods. Therefore, our government reiterates the importance of safety through effective training that will prevent unfortunate incidents and support the growth of the Canadian economy, including international partnerships, through regulatory alignment."

The Honourable Omar AlghabraMinister of Transport

The Transportation of Dangerous Goods Regulations ( Part 6 - Training ) are estimated to apply to about 39,000 businesses, with approximately 659,000 employees across the transportation sector.

The road transportation sector accounts for approximately 70 per cent of businesses that transport dangerous goods in Canada, while a combination of air, rail, and marine transportation sectors, account for the remaining 30 per cent.

Transportation of Dangerous Goods Regulations ( Part 6 - Training ) ( https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/regulations/SOR-2001-286/page-31.html)

Part 6 - Training ( https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/regulations/SOR-2001-286/page-31.html) Transportation of dangerous goods in Canada ( https://tc.canada.ca/en/dangerous-goods/transportation-dangerous-goods-canada)

