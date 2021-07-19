PropertyOnion.com Accuses Miami-Dade County Of Selling Fake Properties To Retired Teacher

"It is the perfect way to literally make money out of thin air. And the only victims are people like Ms. Levy."

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Angelia Levy purchased one of the nonexistent properties being sold by Miami-Dade County tax deed sale to the general public. She is a minority retired schoolteacher who used her hard-earned retirement money to purchase a condominium with the hope that it would help supplement her income.

This particular property was listed on the Miami-Dade County tax deed site even though it has zero square feet of land space and does not exist in any form whatsoever even though the legal description shows a building and unit number. The county has insisted that fictitious properties may be taxed if they existed or will come to exist in the future.

On Ms. Levy's behalf, Jeff Harrington of Harrington Legal Alliance contacted the Miami Dade property appraiser's office. The representative told him that the county has every right to sell nonexistent property to the public. Additionally, if Ms. Levy does not pay her upcoming yearly taxes, the property will be seized from her and sold at auction once more to yet another person who believes they are purchasing a home.

Angelia's purchase is not the only nonexistent property that has been sold by Miami-Dade County.

The appraiser's office explained this phenomenon as "buyer beware," implying that citizens must beware of their local government and says that Miami-Dade County does not owe Angelia Levy any form of a refund.

Despite being made fully aware of the matter, the county continues to tax nonexistent properties. They can then seize the nonexistent properties when the taxes aren't paid and sell them again at auction, repeating the cycle while pocketing the money at each step with no actual physical property changing hands.

Tony Stern of Propertyonion.com and Jeff Harrington of Harrington Legal Alliance are working with Ms. Levy on resolving this distressing matter. They continue to fight for justice for Angelia Levy and hope to stop what Jeff Harrington calls "a cycle of deception" by Miami-Dade County.

To read the article in its entirety click here.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/propertyonioncom-accuses-miami-dade-county-of-selling-fake-properties-to-retired-teacher-301335180.html

SOURCE Property Onion; Harrington Legal Alliance