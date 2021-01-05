Property Sites During The Pandemic: 'Tectonic Shift' To New Virtual Tools

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate marketplaces are recovering from the global pandemic, but some of its impact is permanent --- with online real estate shifting heavily to new digital and virtual tools, a new report from the AIM Group shows.

The Real Estate Marketplaces Annual explores this trend, analyzing how some companies are shifting seamlessly while others are not.

"The real winner is technology. Virtual-everything has become the norm, from virtual expos to virtual tours to virtual financing," said Angela Hawksford, AIM Group APAC Director and real estate analyst. "Our research spotlights some terrific companies offering incredibly interesting new products in property."

Among the companies covered: Rightmove in the U.K., REA Group subsidiary Elara Technologies, Navent across LatAm and CoStar in the U.S. The report also looks at hybrid models like Square Yards in India and bank-backed DomClick in Russia.

The report ranks the Top 50 real estate marketplace and classified sites, and identifies the top marketplaces in 60 countries. It also ranks the world's Top 10 by revenue.

Four "companies to watch" are profiled: Beike, the emerging revenue leader in China; IMyanmarHouse and Shwe Property, which are developing real estate classifieds in Myanmar; and Pacaso, a marketplace for shared homes started by former Zillow execs.

