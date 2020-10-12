Property Management Company Westward360 Acquires Pabcor Management

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Westward360, Chicago's premier provider of real estate management services for community associations and rental property owners, announced today it has acquired the community association managed portfolio of ...

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Westward360, Chicago's premier provider of real estate management services for community associations and rental property owners, announced today it has acquired the community association managed portfolio of Pabcor Management, a property management company in Chicago's northwest suburbs.

Geographically, Pabcor Management's association portfolio falls between Westward offices in Chicago and Woodstock, IL, mostly concentrated in and around Prospect Heights, IL. The portfolio and its location offers local growth opportunity and operational efficiencies in addition to adding several thousand residential units to Westward's rapidly expanding portfolio. Part of Pabcor Management's team will join Westward360, providing a seamless transition to its clients as well as continuity in service and management style.

"It's an exciting step. Pabcor Management's client base consists of a great mix of properties that perfectly fit our model. The location provides many new opportunities and cements our footprint in that geography. Our sixth acquisition since early 2019, Pabcor Management's association portfolio is another successful step in continuing our growth strategy," said Brent Straitiff, CEO of Westward360.

For more than two decades, Pabcor Management has been well regarded in the industry, managing a diverse group of properties from condominiums to single-family homes. And, the firm has a 99% client retention rate.

"It's been a pleasure working with Brent and the team at Westward360. They've made this process painless for us and our clients. We're excited for our clients—Westward will add value from day one," added Ted G. Arvanitis, CEO of Pabcor Management.

The experience and expertise of both firms have attracted great talent as well as out-of-state and international investors interested in the attractive Chicago market. With the addition of Pabcor Management's association portfolio, Westward360 now employs more than 200 full-time employees, serves rental-owner clients in 35 states as well as more than 10 countries, including Ireland, China, India, Canada, Singapore, Norway, Malaysia and Mexico, and manages more than $4.5B in real estate assets.

Besides Straitiff, Westward360's leadership team includes: Brawley Reishman, CTO; David Westveer, CFO; Ian Duni, CSO; Travis Taylor, COO; and Patrick Gill, CMO.

About Westward360Real estate management is complex and ever-changing, and we're here to navigate it with you. That's why Westward360 offers an all-encompassing partnership. Managing, maintaining, buying, selling, renting and investing — we're here for all of it. For more information, visit westward360.com.

