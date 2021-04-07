Propeller, Inc. Hires Joseph J. Perschy As Chief Executive Officer And Expands Sales Group

PHILADELPHIA, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Propeller, Inc. today announced that Joseph J. Perschy, CPCU, AFSB has been named Chief Executive Officer of the company. Additionally, Propeller has hired Taylor McBride, AFSB as Head of Business Development for the West territory. Both Perschy and McBride will commence employment with Propeller on April 12, 2021.

Perschy has nearly 30 years of experience in the surety industry, including underwriting, management, and operations roles, as well as having been involved in the development of transactional surety platforms. Most recently he was Vice President, Director of Strategic Operations for Argo Surety. Prior to that, Perschy worked for Travelers Bond in various roles of increasing responsibility over the course of 21 years, culminating in the role of eCommerce Business Implementation Delivery Manager for their transactional surety system. Perschy holds a B.A. in Economics and Philosophy as well as an MBA, both from Boston College.

McBride has been in the surety industry for four years, starting as an Underwriter at Zurich North America. She was most recently an Underwriter at Argo Surety in the West region, and prior to surety McBride worked in energy procurement at Engie. She holds a B.S. in Economics from Gonzaga University.

"I couldn't be more excited to announce that Joe and Taylor are joining us," said Aaron Steffey, Co-Founder of Propeller. "They are both extremely talented surety professionals, but more importantly, are top-quality people. As Propeller looks to scale-up quickly in the coming months and years, it'll be invaluable to have the leadership of Joe Perschy, as well as the drive and passion Taylor McBride brings to the company. This is a home-run for Propeller."

"The Propeller approach not only heralds a new way of managing transactional and other types of surety bonds, but it represents a win for all parties to the retail surety transaction," said Perschy. "Brokers no longer need to spend valuable time on less complex transactions. Clients get bonds faster and easier than through traditional channels. Obligees get a bond from a quality surety. And surety companies can seize potentially untapped sources of revenue. In the middle of all this is Propeller, making the process simple and low-to-no-touch for everyone involved. I'm looking forward to helping to grow this new, forward-thinking surety solution," said Perschy.

Propeller, Inc. is a digital distribution agency equipped with a proprietary instant issue surety bond platform. The platform currently houses over 4,000 surety bonds for purchase in all 50 states. That number should double in the coming months. Propeller private labels the platform for agencies, allowing agents to either purchase bonds for clients or by empowering clients to purchase bonds directly. Agents are compensated for all purchases via their unique site link. The company partners with highly respected "A" rated carriers.

