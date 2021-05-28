Propeller Aero And Wingtra Partner To Deliver Faster, Smarter Drone Surveys For The Construction And Earthworks Industry

DENVER, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Propeller Aero, the drone data visualization and analytics platform and Wingtra, the professional Vertical Take Off and Landing (VTOL) drone manufacturer for mapping and surveying, have joined forces to deliver highly accurate site data and 3D mapping to construction and earthworks companies across the globe.

Designed specifically for the construction and earthworks industry, the Propeller Platform and WingtraOne drone partnership make it easy for construction professionals to collect survey-grade data across their entire worksite, consistently and accurately. What used to take days or weeks, can now be completed in hours, with more accuracy and reliability.

To operate, Surveyors place Propeller AeroPoints™ (smart ground control points) on their worksite, then fly the WingtraOne drone to collect worksite survey data. Survey images are uploaded to Propeller's cloud-based platform where the fully automated geotagging and photogrammetry processing is completed within 24 hours of submission on the platform.

"Many Propeller customers are flying massive mines, road and railway projects, and other large sites, and are seeing the value of VTOL drones for their operations," said Jack Nachazel, Customer Success Engineer at Propeller Aero. "Our partnership with Wingtra meets a significant demand in the industry for more efficient and highly accurate survey data that supports not only time and cost savings, but also reliable data you can trust."

WingtraOne data collection with AeroPoints™️ and Propeller PPK reduces risk and improves efficiency by serving as a reliable, single source for survey data and progress. Unlike traditional survey methods, which require manual, error-prone data collection, surveyors can easily fly their site on a regular basis to collect and process survey data.

Teams across the entire worksite can view geographically accurate, realistic 3D site models and track, inspect, and report on job progress and productivity. This increased accuracy and reliability has been shown to reduce conflict, more quickly resolve disputes, and drive more pre-construction bid precision.

"Improving accuracy, reliability, and efficiency for survey data is imperative for our customers. Partnering with Propeller to provide a complete solution with the WingtraOne drone, AeroPoints™, and Propeller's PPK data processing and visualization is the right step toward better serving our customers," said Julian Surber, Product Manager at Wingtra.

Whether it's a highway, an industrial complex, or a mine, Propeller and Wingtra enable surveyors to seamlessly collect and analyze survey-grade data to ensure their projects are on track, on budget, and on spec.

About Propeller AeroPropeller's world-class drone analytics solutions help customers capture accurate surveys of their worksite so they can measure and track progress and make better/faster decisions around site management. We do this with a simple yet powerful end-to-end solution that gives construction professionals an easy, scalable way to collect, process, and analyze survey data.

Heavy civil construction and resources operations trust Propeller to track site changes safely and accurately, with 3D visual tools that everyone can use. Propeller gives teams the full picture, empowering people to go deeper, do more, and work together better. Learn more about Propeller at www.propelleraero.com .

About WingtraHeadquartered in Switzerland, Wingtra is the world's leading VTOL drone producer for surveying, construction, and mining industry professionals. Since its market entry in early 2017, Wingtra has partnered with more than 80 of the biggest equipment dealers around the world and has been selling mapping drones to customers globally ever since. Learn more about Wingtra at wingtra.com .

