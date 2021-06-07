Proof Experiences Leads The Evolution Of Experiential Marketing With Recent Health Canada Business Win, Senior Promotions, And New Hires

TORONTO, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - In a year when most business models have been forced to change, the experiential marketing industry is one that has needed to re-invent itself in order to survive.

TORONTO, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - In a year when most business models have been forced to change, the experiential marketing industry is one that has needed to re-invent itself in order to survive. Proof Experiences has focussed on innovation and is not simply surviving, but thriving, despite the backdrop of not being able to engage consumers in-person.

"We made quick and early moves to capitalize on virtual events and drive thought leadership when it comes to creating inspiring experiences - despite the pandemic," says Lisa Barrans, President of Proof Experiences. "As a result, we've seen business growth, expanded client mandates and recent new business wins resulting in a series of senior level promotions and hires."

New business in healthcare and several post-secondary institutions including Queens, University of Toronto, University of Ottawa and expanded mandates with Metro and Canada Post have contributed to growth within the agency and led to the formalizing of the 'Experiential Learning' group within the agency. This team of experts had previously focused on live consumer education programs with a full pivot to virtual in 2020.

A recent large win from Health Canada across several portfolios will just add further bench strength to this internal group of experts.

"One of our key learnings from the past year was the appetite from all sectors - private or public - to incorporate experiences as an effective engagement tool with their audiences," adds Barrans. "From classrooms to kitchens and backyards to boardrooms, brands and companies have embraced experiential learning to drive engagement with students, customers, and employees alike. Whether you're taking a cooking or gardening class online, engaging employees through skills training or educating yourself about home renovations, experiential learning has taken off under lockdown."

As a result of this substantial growth, several senior promotions are being announced including:

Kelly Power has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Client Service at Proof Experiences.

In the 6+ years since joining the company, Kelly has been instrumental in achieving business growth across the agency including within our Conference & Event division. As a member of the executive team, she will continue to be a trusted strategic client advisor on many key accounts in the live, virtual and hybrid experiences space.

Madison Holton has been promoted to Group Director, Client Service. After 10 years with the agency, the resident "McIver" has become the go-to person for large, integrated, and challenging campaigns. In addition to leading several of the largest client portfolios, Madison also oversees the important work for Health Canada and during the past year has successfully taken several large in-school programs from live to virtual.

Bibianna Poon has been promoted to Group Director, Client Service. She joined Proof Experiences as a conference & incentive travel expert and was eager to build on her skills in consumer experiences. Not only has Bibi led some of Proof Experience's most impressive XM campaigns during her 8 years at the agency, but she has also been a key contributor in building the conference and events pillar to the industry leader it is today.

This past year Bibi was instrumental in PXP's shift from live to virtual. Within weeks of the pandemic escalating in Canada, all conferences and events were cancelled, and Bibi was quick to get her clients and team moving into the virtual space.

Kelly, Madison, and Bibi will play a significant role in shaping the future of the organization by helping grow new service pillars including virtual and hybrid experiences and experiential learning and lead their teams through the next phase of growth for Proof Experiences.

Shea Thompson has also been promoted to Supervisor, Client Service and will continue to support the Experiential Learning team that oversees Health Canada. Shea was instrumental in launching the agency's first Virtual Brand Ambassador program this past year and has clearly demonstrated the viability and value of virtual experiences in schools.

Several new hires in creative, account service and virtual event production will support the ongoing growth at the agency.

