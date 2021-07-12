PromoRepublic, A Social Media Management Service, Is Changing Its Product Set To Contribute To The Gig Economy

HELSINKI, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PromoRepublic has updated its product set for partner marketing on social media. New Enterprise Product Set was created to secure brands, empower partners, and amplify marketing results while ensuring one-click-confidence on social. A solution includes Asset Management, Social Media Management, Reputation Management, and Partner Enablement.

The changes in the startup's product structure were dictated by a trend that was pushed by the pandemic. People have been earning in the gig economy for years, but COVID-19 has pushed this tech-reliant way of working much further. Many Fortune 500 CEOs agree that the gig economy is the new future of work. Research from Monster shows that a whopping 92% think that now is the time to look for gig work.

"Our mission is to empower brands for success on social media by arming them and their partners with easy-to-use technology. Riding the gig economy trend, we've updated our product set to address the specific needs of franchise and direct sales enterprises in becoming innovative and digitalized. Now it's easier for them to amplify their marketing results with technology for one-click-confidence on social." - shares Max Pechersky, co-founder and CEO at PromoRepublic.

New solutions from PromoRepublic could guarantee quality partner marketing for large corporations. Thus, companies will be able to provide their regional gig workers with all the necessary tools to publish content in social networks comfortably, effectively and to protect them from violations of brand standards.

The renewal of the product line applies not only to big companies that involve gig workers, but also to advertising agencies and franchises. Now they are also potential clients of PromoRepublic and have an opportunity to enjoy the benefits of the new products. PromoRepublic is already trusted by 50,000+ franchise and direct sales companies, marketing agencies, small businesses, and individual representatives.

