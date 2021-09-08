Prominent Tax Litigator Rejoins Latham In Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP 1 is pleased to announce that Andrew Strelka has rejoined the firm's Washington, D.C. office as counsel in the Tax Department and as a member of the Tax Controversy Practice. Strelka returns to Latham from the White House where he served as Senior Tax Counsel to President Biden. Strelka's practice focuses on tax litigation, enforcement, and investigations.

Strelka is a seasoned tax lawyer who has litigated cases from pre-suit negotiations through the appellate process and has extensive experience in tax refund suits, matters concerning the Administrative Procedure Act, transfer pricing disputes, and tax-exempt organizations. He rejoins Latham after serving as Senior Tax Counsel in the Biden White House where he provided advice on all manner of issues relating to federal taxation, as well as overseeing the vetting and Senate confirmation process. Strelka's prior government service also includes experience at the Internal Revenue Service, the US Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, and the US Department of Justice's Tax Division where he was detailed to a similar tax advisory role in the Obama White House.

Miriam Fisher, Global Chair of Latham's Tax Controversy Practice said: "Andy is an experienced and dynamic tax litigator who we are excited to welcome back to Latham. Our team has seen increased demand in the past few years as we've continued to successfully represent domestic and multinational companies, tax exempts, and high-net-worth individuals resolve complex, contentious tax matters. Andy's return and substantial government experience will further enhance the firm's ability to serve clients around the globe in their most significant tax disputes."

"Andy has an excellent reputation as a skilled tax litigator and his experience serving in multiple roles within the federal government and in private practice will be invaluable to our clients," said Daniel Lennon, Washington, D.C. Office Managing Partner. "We're glad to welcome him back to Latham's thriving Tax Controversy Practice."

"I am thrilled to rejoin my friends and talented colleagues in Latham's Tax Controversy Practice, which is known for achieving phenomenal results for clients in tax disputes across the globe, both in and out of the courtroom," said Strelka. "I'm looking forward to building on that success and working with the firm's clients as they navigate the many tax risks and challenges that face business organizations operating in today's global economy."

Strelka received his J.D. from American University Washington College of Law, his LL.M. from Georgetown University Law Center with distinction, and his B.A. from the University of Virginia.

