Prominent Data & Technology Transactions Partner Joins Latham In The Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP 1 is pleased to announce that Michelle Ontiveros Gross has joined the firm's Bay Area offices as a partner in the Data & Technology Transactions Practice. She advises clients on a wide range of technology-related matters, and counsels companies in connection with the development and protection of their technology assets, drawing on her breadth of experience in the industry. Her practice spans a variety of transactional, intellectual property, and privacy and data security matters, with a particular focus on complex technology transactions, cloud, SaaS and outsourcing transactions, and large-scale M&A deals and capital markets offerings.

"Michelle is a phenomenal transactional lawyer with diverse experience across the high-growth technology sector," said Marc Jaffe, Global Chair of Latham's Corporate Department. "Her arrival further strengthens our market-leading capabilities advising clients with intellectual property strategy and commercialization, and the integration of business units and product lines in connection with mergers and acquisitions."

Tad Freese, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in Silicon Valley, added: "We're thrilled to welcome Michelle to our Bay Area team. She adds depth to our Data & Technology Transactions Practice as our work for clients continues to grow more complex and sophisticated. Michelle stands out for her significant depth of experience in a broad range of IP and technology transactions and data privacy matters."

Ms. Gross also has experience advising clients on technology and data initiatives, the development of privacy and data security policies, negotiating cybersecurity terms in commercial transactions, and advising on privacy and data security issues in connection with product development. She regularly advises on matters related to data rights, SEC cybersecurity disclosure, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), NYDFS Cybersecurity Regulation and CAN-SPAM, among other privacy and data security regulations.

"In a highly competitive and dynamic marketplace, our clients must develop, protect, share, and exploit their data, technology, and intellectual property. Michelle will offer valuable insights and skill to our clients and add tremendously to our team," said Gail Crawford, Global Chair of the firm's Data & Technology Transactions Practice.

Added Ben Potter, Global Chair of Latham & Watkins' Technology Industry Group and Global Vice Chair of the Emerging Companies Practice: "Michelle understands the complexity and opportunity inherent in technology deals, which fits well with Latham's approach of helping clients navigate every eventuality as they move through all stages of growth and across myriad issues and geographies. We have an incredibly deep tech practice and Michelle's arrival further reinforces our growth strategy in the Bay Area and reinforces our position as having one of the strongest technology teams in the U.S. and globally."

Ontiveros Gross said: "I was attracted to Latham's exceptional capability with depth and quality in every major technology hub in the world, and the firm's culture of teamwork and collaboration. Few firms can match Latham's broad and substantive technology expertise and client roster, and I look forward to joining this dynamic team where I see great potential for the long-term growth of my practice."

Ms. Gross joins from Mayer Brown LLP in the Bay Area. She received her JD from Columbia Law School in 2004 and a BS in Symbolic Systems from Stanford University in 2001.

