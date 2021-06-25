Prominence Releases Extraction Console To Automate Data Pipelines

CHICAGO, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominence announced the release of version 2.0 of their Extraction Console, a major development that enables healthcare organizations to create automated, governed data pipelines with no code required.

The Extraction Console automates data pipelines, enables governance and eliminates silos for healthcare organizations.

"Our engineering team has been hard at work solving one of the most fundamental challenges our customers have - accessing their data," said Bobby Bacci, CEO.

"It may be surprising to some that in 2021 data access is still a challenge, but it is something we see many organizations struggle to master. We created the Extraction Console to eliminate data access challenges while providing governance and security that healthcare organizations demand," said Selah Ben-Haim, VP of Engineering.

The Prominence Extraction Console helps healthcare organizations to maximize their existing investments in technology and staff by enabling them to access their data, eliminate silos and leverage information to answer questions and take action.

Ground-Breaking Features:Easy to Use and High Performance:

Extraction Console users can create new data extractions in seconds without having to enter any code. Simply specify the data source, data to extract and the appropriate schedule and the Extraction console manages everything behind the scenes.

By automating the code writing process, the Extraction Console eliminates copy-paste errors and ensures high performance by implementing incremental extractions wherever possible.

Safe and Secure:

The Extraction Console is extremely secure and user provisioning and permissions are straight-forward. Whether your deployed on premises or on the cloud, the Extraction Console delivers code to be executed within your firewalls and environments: data never leaves your environments.

Effortless Governance:

Native features include audit logging, rollback, and version control for all actions taken within the Extraction Console. This allows you to rapidly correct any issues and understand the actions team members are completing.

Scalability:

The Extraction Console is light weight enough that it can be used for point solutions, but is built for mature, multi-environment analytics deployments. It contains functionality to manage migration from development to production to follow development best practices.

Learn more about the Extraction Console.

About Prominence:Prominence is a top ranked KLAS firm that works with 80+ healthcare organizations, including 7 of the top 10 in the nation. They help healthcare organizations do more with their data to make healthcare smarter.

