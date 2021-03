Prometheus Biosciences Announces Upsized Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RXDX), a biotechnology company pioneering a precision medicine approach for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 10,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $19.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Prometheus. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on March 12, 2021 under the ticker symbol "RXDX". The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Prometheus, are expected to be $190 million. The offering is expected to close on March 16, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Prometheus has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

SVB Leerink, Credit Suisse, Stifel and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a precision medicine approach for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment and diagnosis of IBD. The company's precision medicine platform, Prometheus360, combines proprietary bioinformatics discovery methods with one of the world's largest gastrointestinal bioinformatics databases to identify novel therapeutic targets and develop therapeutic candidates to engage those targets.

Prometheus is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

