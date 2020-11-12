Promerica Health Brings Mobile And Clinical Capabilities To COVID-19 Fight

FALMOUTH, Maine, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Promerica Health has long been a national leader in mobile healthcare - the COLA and CLIA certified lab operator has been supplying health screenings and clinical services to Fortune 500 companies since 2013. Now the HIPAA compliant healthcare agency is bringing the fight to COVID-19, supporting the efforts of public health agencies, retailers, and employers to provide COVID-19 testing and eventually vaccinations.

Drawing upon clinical, engagement and logistics capabilities and clinically licensed in all 50 states, Promerica Health uses a fleet of mobile health vehicles to take testing where it is needed most, from rural communities to busy airports. Promerica Health's COVID-19 services including:

Customizable, clinically compliant health vehicles

Testing and administration

Specialty staffing and medical oversight

Telehealth capabilities

Medical grade storage

Patient platform for online appointment scheduling

Data and reporting

Promerica Health is currently conducting both rapid and PCR testing; this week, the agency began its most recent campaign, providing COVID-19 testing to arriving passengers at the Portland International Jetport. In addition to clinical services, Promerica Health offers turnkey solutions, from training and safety protocols to signage, communications and patient 'help desk' support.

Promerica Health is part of the TideSmart Global family of marketing agencies and is able to leverage the assets and capabilities of those sister agencies, from experiential marketing to 'secret shoppers' and data analysis.

"Promerica Health had already delivered mobile and onsite health experiences for leading brands, providers, large national employers with disperse locations prior to the pandemic," said Promerica Health President/CEO Steve Woods "We are well prepared to bring those capabilities to help public health agencies, retailers, and employers fight COVID-19 through testing and eventually by providing vaccinations - wherever and whenever it is needed."

For more information about Promerica Health's COVID-19 services, visit https://promericahealth.com/covid-19/.

PROMERICA HEALTH®: Since 2003, Promerica Health has blended the art of engagement with the science of clinical delivery to transform the health experience and deliver healthy results. A leader in health engagement, Promerica Health, a company of TideSmart Global, uses clinical, marketing, and logistics capabilities to transform the health experience. An independent agency, Promerica Health is clinically licensed in all 50 states and offers national caliber yet cost-effective capabilities for some of the biggest companies in the U.S. www.promericahealth.com

