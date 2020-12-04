Prologis Chooses Qualtrics EmployeeXM, The Solution That Drives Strategic Workplace Transformation

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in employee experience and creator of the experience management category, today announced that Prologis, a global leader in logistics real estate, has selected Qualtrics...

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in employee experience and creator of the experience management category, today announced that Prologis, a global leader in logistics real estate, has selected Qualtrics EmployeeXM™.

"Outstanding leaders are those who recognize the key role that their employees play in their organizations and can identify gaps before they become a problem," said Jay Choi, EVP and GM of EmployeeXM, Qualtrics. "By leveraging Qualtrics, organizations like Prologis, can create forward-thinking cultures of action that positively impact engagement and productivity for all employees."

EmployeeXM empowers organizations to close experience gaps by gathering feedback across the entire employee lifecycle. With a people science-backed approach, EmployeeXM automatically identifies the actions HR leaders and managers can take to drive strategic transformation and improve the everyday experiences of employees that deliver back to the bottom line. To learn more, visit www.qualtrics.com/employee-experience/ .

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader in employee experience and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business--customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 12,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)--the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

