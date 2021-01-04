ProLogic ITS, LLC Continues Rapid Expansion By Acquiring TransComm Services And Gulf Coast Upfitters

ATLANTA, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProLogic ITS, the national technology-focused integration company, announces that on December 30, 2020, an agreement was reached with TransComm Services and Gulf Coast Upfitters, finalizing the sale of the vehicle...

ATLANTA, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProLogic ITS, the national technology-focused integration company, announces that on December 30, 2020, an agreement was reached with TransComm Services and Gulf Coast Upfitters, finalizing the sale of the vehicle fleet service companies. ProLogic ITS will incorporate the acquired companies, employees and valued customers into their overall operations in both Georgia and Florida.

With this acquisition, ProLogic ITS continues the significant recent expansion of its public safety solutions business, fortifying their reach across the Southeast with strategic vendors, partners and customers.

"While 2020 was a very challenging year due to COVID-19, ProLogic's diverse array of offerings across several business sectors not only allowed us to weather the storm, it provided new opportunities that lead to substantial annual growth," says Paul Sprayberry one of the Managing Partners at ProLogic ITS. "In 2021, we will continue to strengthen ProLogic's portfolio of technology solutions through new partnerships and strategic acquisitions that complement and enhance our holistic array of offerings."

Prior to their acquisition by ProLogic ITS, TransComm Services and Gulf Coast Upfitters established themselves as providers of high-quality emergency equipment and fleet management services. Both companies have built long-term relationships by demonstrating their commitment to first-rate installations, timely delivery of critical solutions and a responsive customer service ethic. These characteristics and achievements are expected to continue and grow as TransComm Services and Gulf Coast Upfitters become part of the ProLogic ITS organization.

ProLogic ITS is headquartered in Acworth, GA with corporate offices, warehousing, vehicle upfitting facilities, and mobile technicians across the US that support and service state-of-the-art solutions for government agencies, education systems, hospitals and commercial businesses.

To find out more about ProLogic ITS, visit http://www.ProLogicITS.com

About ProLogic ITS, LLC.

ProLogic ITS has over 200 employees providing a broad range of technology products, services and integrated solutions to an equally broad range of clients, including the federal government, state governments, commercial businesses, the military, hospitals, K-12 and higher educational facilities. Our turn-key business model meets the specific needs of customers while providing solutions focused on excellent performance and value throughout the complete lifecycle of their technology investments.

Media Contact:

Grant Bennion 277353@email4pr.com (866) 923-0513

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prologic-its-llc-continues-rapid-expansion-by-acquiring-transcomm-services-and-gulf-coast-upfitters-301200304.html

SOURCE ProLogic ITS